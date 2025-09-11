Calling David Onyemata a Week 1 disappointment would be the understatement of the season. The Atlanta Falcons lost 23-20 to the Buccaneers in the season opener, and Onyemata was arguably the worst player on the field. Even a shift to Jeff Ulbrich's defense couldn’t do anything to help him.

The 32-year-old amassed one assisted tackle, zero tackles for loss, and zero quarterback hits in the loss, and solely accomplished his cardio goal for the day. In 31 snaps, his dismal 29.6 PFF grade ranked 131st among 134 qualified defensive lineman—and his 29.5 run defense grade ranked 132nd in the NFL.

Some of the players that recorded more tackles than Onyemata are Younghoe Koo, Bradley Pinion, and Feliepe Franks. For a Dirty Birds’ defense that has shifted to focus on youth and speed, the Lagos native has started to fall out of favor—and it would not be surprising to see the team move on soon.

David Onyemata is a clear cut or trade candidate for the Falcons

Atlanta lost Grady Jarrett in free agency this offseason, and the decision to let him walk is surely one Terry Fontenot regrets now. While the Bears collapsed and lost on Monday Night Football, Jarrett still accomplished far more than his former teammate.

For the first time since 2018, the 2016 fourth-round pick recorded under 10 quarterback hits last season—though he still remained a semi-formidable run defender. He only tallied five or more tackles in one game in 2024, and Week 1 reinforced the idea that his impact has diminished.

Onyemata signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Saints two offseasons ago which reunited him with then-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. The University of Manitoba product enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in his first season in Atlanta in 2023, but having to adjust to Jimmy Lake’s system, and now Ulbrich’s scheme, have set his career back.

Zach Harrison and Brandon Dorlus have shown flashes of being the interior defensive line duo of the future, and both played a similar number of snaps to Onyemata. However, it’s been the rookie pass-rushers who have really overshadowed the former Saints draft pick.

Both James Pearce Jr and Jalon Walker are beaming with potential on the defensive line, and the two are expected to make waves alongside each other for years to come. With a younger, faster defensive line emerging and Onyemata struggling to make an impact, the Falcons face a decision on whether they want to keep the veteran around for depth or pivot fully to potential.

The only wrinkle in this is that he has a $16.925 million cap hit in 2025, which will complicate any potential release or trade.

The 23-20 loss to Tampa Bay may have been close, but Onyemata’s invisibility was glaring. Once an anchor of Atlanta’s young defensive line, Week 1 provided a sobering reminder of his fall from grace. And it could spell the end of his time in Flowery Branch.

