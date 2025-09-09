Week 1 revealed exactly what Terry Fontenot nailed for the Falcons

Since being hired by the Atlanta Falcons back in 2021, it’s no understatement that Terry Fontenot has made plenty of mistakes. But he also hit on players like Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and seemingly Michael Penix Jr in the first round of the NFL Draft. Fontenot has been quick to retool the offense to his liking, but the 2025 NFL Draft was centered around the defense.

With just five picks, Fontenot and Raheem Morris drafted four immediate contributors for Jeff Ulbrich’s defense. All four of James Pearce Jr, Jalon Walker, Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman Jr showed flashes of stardom in Week 1, setting the tone for a defense that displayed improvement from a dismal 2024.

The hire of Ulbrich came with a focus on more youth and versatility on defense, and that’s exactly what the Dirty Birds accomplished—even in a 23-20 loss. And aside from Penix’s strong opener, what stood out most was how comfortable these rookies looked in high-pressure moments.

Falcons’ rookie defenders made a strong impression in their NFL debut

Pearce recorded a team-high four pressures, Watts dropped a would-be interception, and Bowman was making plays all over the field. Both Watts and Bowman Jr tied three others for the team lead with six tackles, while all six of Watts’ were solo plays. They all impressed, but Divine Deablo looked like the defensive MVP of Week 1.

The third-round safety from Notre Dame was an All-American a season ago, and after being a cornerstone of the Fighting Irish defense, quickly proved he was NFL ready. Both the 23-year-old and veteran Jessie Bates III had strong season openers on Atlanta’s back-end, while Bowman and A.J. Terrell helped keep Mike Evans in line. It makes sense as to why Bates was so high on Atlanta's new rookies.

Moreover, Watts amassed two pass breakups and came eerily close to picking off Baker Mayfield. As for Bowman, he also tallied a QB hit and dealt with more growing pains than his fellow rookie DB, but he still had a strong debut nonetheless.

As for Walker and Pearce, neither were able to make their mark in the sack department, but neither started. Both played meaningful snaps, but it’s clear that they showcased enough to keep receiving more trust from Ulbrich.

And their rapport is growing—the rookie pass-rushers reportedly plan to make a friendly wager on the outcome of Saturday’s Georgia-Tennessee game between their alma maters.

James Pearce Jr. predicts Tennessee will beat Georgia, 28-17, this weekend. He plans to make a friendly bet fellow Falcons rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) September 8, 2025

It’s one thing to have a talented unit on paper or make a positive impression in the preseason—but the youngsters producing like this in their NFL debuts is a fantastic sign of what’s to come. And despite the unfavorable outcome, the Falcons’ youth movement has them ready to make noise in the NFC South.

