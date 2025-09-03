5 players who won't survive the season with the Atlanta Falcons

Terry Fontenot has been among the most active general managers when it comes to in-season roster moves.

Throughout his first four seasons, he has consistently made minor tweaks to the roster by promoting practice squad players, signing recently released players, poaching other teams' practice squad players, etc.

The point is,, the final 53-man roster that you see now is anything but final. It is a fluid situation that will result in these players not surviving the 2025 season.

Players who won't finish the season with the Falcons

Kirk Cousins, QB

Hopefully, the Atlanta Falcons can find a desperate team that needs a veteran quarterback. They need to get something for their expensive backup, rather than riding the season with him and releasing him next year.

The only thing we know for sure about this situation is that the trade deadline is on November 4th. Past that, anything could happen with the veteran.

Jack Nelson, OT

We all know the right-tackle nightmare the Falcons are living right now. Their starter is Elijah Wilkinson...

The good news is that the nightmare won't last forever; Storm Norton will return sometime soon after the team's Week 5 bye. At which point, the Falcons will demote rookie Jack Nelson and roll with Norton, Wilkinson, and Michael Jerrell.

LaCale London, DL

The Dirty Birds kept a shockingly low number of defensive linemen on their initial roster. Part of that is the injury to Ta'Quon Graham, who will return from the IR at some point.

Much like Nelson, at that point, London's spot on the roster is far from guaranteed. The front office may release a player at another position to increase the position's depth.

Even then, you have a veteran in Kentavius Street and a promising undrafted rookie in Simeon Barrow Jr. sitting on the practice squad who could push London out the door.

Josh Woods, LB

Josh Woods looked excellent on defense and special teams during the preseason, and it was cool to see him make the final roster.

However, we can't ignore that he wouldn't have made it if Troy Andersen were healthy (if that is even possible). It sounds like Andersen will be back at some point, and he will take Woods' place.

Mike Ford Jr., CB

Between Mike Ford Jr. and Dee Alford, one of the depth nickel corners won't last the season. Ford is likely the first to go because he sits at the bottom of the depth chart, and apparently, the Falcons still believe in Alford.

The lack of depth at boundary corner will eventually cost the Falcons. They have two intriguing practice squad players in C.J. Henderson and Cobee Bryant, one of whom will get signed to the active roster.

