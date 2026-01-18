Disrespected ex-Falcons' assistant may have stumbled upon perfect career opportunity

It is hard to imagine looking at the Atlanta Falcons offense these past two years and thinking, Yeah! I want our offense to look like that!

Former Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson led one of the league's most inconsistent offenses and is heading elsewhere after Raheem Morris' firing. While he won't see any head coaching interviews, he might be headed toward the same job title with another NFL team.

The latest on his list of interviews is the Philadelphia Eagles, who recently fired their OC, Kevin Patullo.

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is interviewing today in Philadelphia for the Eagles offensive coordinator job. He also has already interviewed for the same jobs with Tampa Bay and Detroit. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2026

It is hard to imagine that these playoff-contending teams in 2026 are so interested in the disappointing coordinator, but the Falcons are better off with Kevin Stefanski.

Zac Robinson could land a job with an unhappy Eagles franchise

To say Eagles fans didn't like Patullo would be an understatement -- they grafittied his house a month ago. No matter who they hire, the fanbase will be excited. Quite honestly, Robinson would probably be an upgrade over Nick Siarianni's close friend and protege.

However, Robinson hasn't shown he can lead an offense, no matter the talent. He worked with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and others, yet finished 24th in the league in points per game (20.8).

And don't even use the quarterback position as an excuse because teams like the Cardinals and Commanders finished ahead of them -- both had quarterback ineffectiveness and injuries.

Meanwhile, Patullo led the 19th highest scoring offense (22.3). It is ironic that they fired one coach and could replace him with an even worse coach, according to the stats.

Nevertheless, one team's trash could be another team's treasure. The Eagles certainly have a better overall coaching staff than the Falcons did. They have plenty of peers who can help guide Robinson along.

Not to mention, you have a dual-threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts, a great running back in Saquon Barkley, and one of the best 1-2 punches at receiver with A.J. Brown (if he doesn't get traded) and DeVonta Smith.

We could very well see a resurgence with Robinson. He spent so much time coaching under Sean McVay and certainly has upside as a play caller. It simply comes down to adjusting and not being so predictable.

Fans could sit back on their couch and call whether it was a run or a pass based on who was motioning. He improved on that late in the season, but it took way too much time for him to adjust.

Ultimately, the mere fact that playoff-contending teams are interviewing him shows that he is still a respected coach who will find a way to land on his feet.