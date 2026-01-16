Disrespected Falcons' rookie has given fans 10.5 reasons not to underestimate him

James Pearce Jr posted a phenomenal rookie campaign that started by leading the Atlanta Falcons in sacks. The first-round pass-rusher gathered 10.5 sacks, five passes defended, and blew every other rookie pass rusher out of the water.

Despite his phenomenal season, he wasn't listed among the six Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year finalists. A list that includes five offensive players and current Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner Carson Schwesinger is the only defensive finalist.

The nominees for the 2025 @pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year are here!



— NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2026

Thankfully, this award differs from the AP Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards, voted upon by 50 sports writers. The Pepsi ROY finalists are decided through NFL and Pepsi nominations, and the winner is selected through a fan vote.

This award is essentially a popularity contest, which is why there are so many offensive finalists. Despite this, Pearce not being listed in the final six is an absolute sham, especially after he helped the Dirty Birds make history.

James Pearce Jr. continues to be disrespected every step of the way

You'd think recency bias would be on Pearce's side, but alas, it was not. After all, all of Pearce's production came in the second half of the season. He recorded a sack in eight of the final nine games and produced 10 over that timeframe.

The other rookies in this group posted strong seasons, but none as elite as Pearce. The most comparable finalist, Schwesinger, posted 156 tackles and 2.5 sacks over 16 games, but was not a big playmaker. He recorded two sacks, but lacked the elite difference-making capabilities of Pearce.

Every step of the way after the regular season, Pearce has been disrespected. His end of season stats are proof of his success, but Falcons fans know his real value. When ex-general manager Terry Fontenot decided to trade back into the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, he never dreamed of such a sensational rookie season.

Moving forward, the Tennessee standout will lead the elite stable of pass rushers the Falcons have. Jalon Walker, Brandon Dorlus and LaCale London all stepped up and had monstrous seasons.

The last time the Falcons had a pass rusher with double-digit sacks was Vic Beasley Jr. in 2016. A decade later, Pearce is smashing records and breaking quarterbacks hearts. Just like Pearce, it's a travesty that Xavier Watts is nowhere to be found on this list.

For some reason, he continues to be disrespected, and it's ridiculous. One of his last chances for national attention this offseason will be at the DROY award ceremony. If his name is not called, a riot will occur in Atlanta, but it won't take away from what he did accomplish.