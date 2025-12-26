Raheem Morris said the quiet part out loud about polarizing Falcons' offseason gamble

A few months ago, Terry Fontenot's draft-day choice to trade the Atlanta Falcons' 2026 first-round pick to the Rams looked like a disaster. James Pearce Jr., whom Atlanta selected, got off to a shaky start and their pick was poised to land in the top 10, but a lot has changed across the last few weeks.

Pearce has broken out across the last two months, while third-round safety Xavier Watts, who also landed with the Dirty Birds because of the polarizing trade, has also been sensational. So despite the loss of a premium draft pick, the trade helped Jeff Ulbrich's defense land two franchise cornerstones.

The Falcons and the Rams will face off on Monday Night Football this week, which has the team looking at hindsight. But Raheem Morris doesn't regret anything about the trade, even if some fans disagree.

Morris on trading the 2026 first-round pick to the Rams: Us getting [Xavier Watts] in the third and James Pearce Jr. for a first-round pick? Sign me up. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 24, 2025

Given this is pretty similar to how many Falcons fans are feeling about the trade after initially being apprehensive, it's assuring to know Morris isn't backtracking in his belief.

The Falcons have no reason to regret the James Pearce Jr. trade

From a pure return on investment standpoint, this trade is about as good as it gets. Both Pearce and Watts are near the top of the Defensive Rookie of the Year leaderboard and consecutive Falcons' victories have that pick gradually diminishing in value with each passing game.

Pearce's 8.5 sacks both lead the team and all rookies, while Watts is on pace to surpass 100 tackles this year and currently leads all rookies with three interceptions. So yes, trading back up for the 22-year-old cost a pretty penny, but it's a decision most fans would be willing to repeat all over again.

The Tennessee product looks like the future of this Atlanta pass rush with Jalon Walker and has far exceeded every expectation set for him. Meanwhile, Watts' elite instincts from his time at Notre Dame instantly translated to the pros as he, not Jessie Bates, has been the team's best safety in 2025.

Trading a second-rounder and a future first-round pick is a bold move for any front office to make, but the 49-year-old is right to be justified in being bold. That second-rounder turned into Terrance Ferguson, who has caught just nine passes his rookie season thus far, which isn't very encouraging.

Monday night will provide plenty of homecomings since it'll serve as a revenge matchup for Morris and Zac Robinson, but it will also evaluate how well this trade has truly aged. And that means the primetime stage is extra vital for Watts and Pearce to prove their coach right.