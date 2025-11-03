Dolphins' rumored asking price for Jaylen Waddle hits Falcons fans with a harsh truth

The Atlanta Falcons are desperate to add help at wide receiver before the trade deadline, but that will prove to be an uphill battle for Terry Fontenot. While Jacksonville receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was never really a viable option for the Dirty Birds, Jaylen Waddle was perceived to at least be semi-attainable.

After the Miami Dolphins fired GM Chris Grier earlier this week, it was reported that interim GM Champ Kelly would be more inclined to trade Waddle before Tuesday. However, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Dolphins' asking price was "a first-round pick and more", which takes Atlanta out of the race.

With Darnell Mooney struggling, the Falcons have been searching for a running mate for Drake London and another weapon to help Michael Penix Jr. take another step forward. The 26-year-old was previously expected to be that player, but Fontenot will have to pivot to other options.

Jaylen Waddle will not be traded to Atlanta any time soon

Just like with Thomas, it's Atlanta's lack of premier draft capital that will make any wide receiver trade difficult. The Falcons traded their 2026 first-round pick to the Rams during the James Pearce Jr. trade, and as impressive as Pearce has been, the decision to trade that pick is only aging worse.

It seems unlikely that the Dolphins would part with ther fifth-year wideout who looks primed to be their long-term WR1, but it seems like interim GM Champ Kelly would at least consider if they were blown away by an offer. And the Falcons aren't blowing anybody away without that first-rounder.

The 2021 first-round pick out of Alabama signed a three-year, $84.5 million contract extension last offseason, which has only looked better with time. All three of DK Metcalf, Garrett Wilson, Terry McLaurin surpassed $30 million per season from their extensions signed this offseason—so his cap hit makes a Waddle trade even more favorable.

The ex-No. 6 pick has caught 41 passes for 586 yards and four touchdowns through nine games this season, and ranks within the top 10 in the NFL in receiving. With that said, it's obvious he was never going to come cheap, but the fact the Falcons can't even enter a bidding war is a bit demoralizing.

Luckily, receivers like Calvin Ridley, Jakobi Meyers, Jerry Jeudy, and even Jauan Jennings have been linked to the Dirty Birds, so there are cheaper options on the table. The question is how aggressive this team will end up being before Tuesday since they're already frustrating fans with their silence.

Zac Robinson offense's has grown stagnant as of late, so adding a player with like Waddle could be exactly what Atlanta needs to inject life back into the unit. But with that unlikely, Fontenot will have to return to the drawing board in hopes of saving his job.