Falcons’ injuries are forcing this struggling veteran right back into the spotlight

There has been no player on the Atlanta Falcons more disappointing than Darnell Mooney this season. With Drake London sidelined in Week 8, the 28-year-old caught just one pass for 11 yards in the 34-10 loss against the Dolphins—and even his rapport with Kirk Cousins couldn't save him.

After coming up just short of 1,000 receiving yards in his first season in Atlanta, Mooney has seen both injury woes and a lack of chemistry with Michael Penix Jr. play a factor into his severe regression in 2025. And his short time operating as the WR1 for the Dirty Birds has ended in complete disaster.

But with both London and Casey Washington currently on the shelf due to injury, it's Mooney who's going to have to continue stepping up. The offense has disappointed as of late, but the Tulane product remains the X-Factor if Zac Robinson's unit hopes to return to form in Week 9.

Luckily, Robinson's belief in the veteran wideout hasn't wavered amid his struggles.

Falcons' injured receiver room is leaving Zac Robinson no choice but to rely on Darnell Mooney

In five starts this season, Mooney has caught 11 passes for 158 yards on 25 targets. Additionally, his 12.0% drop rate is the highest rate of his career, and his hamstring issue isn't helping his case. His rough campaign is part of why Atlanta's been looking to add receivers before the trade deadline.

With Tuesday's deadline looming, the 2020 fifth-round pick is unlikely to be dealt, but that doesn't mean his future in Atlanta is secure. Mooney is quietly emerging as a cut candidate for the Falcons this offseason, as the three-year contract he signed last year comes with an out after this season.

The Falcons are almost guaranteed to address the position in some capacity during the 2026 NFL Draft, and Terry Fontenot can take advantage of that depth. The biggest problem the offense has faced this season is the lack of receiving options beyond London, which has seen Penix fail to maintain consistency.

With Ray-Ray McCloud gone and guys like David Sills V and KhaDarrel Hodge not viable starters, Robinson and Morris have no choice but to roll with the ex-Bears draft pick. We know what he's capable of becoming in this system, but it hasn't yielded the results many expected in 2025.

With that said, Penix and London are nearing a return, and have a chance to play against the Patriots in Week 9. But in the meantime, more of the offensive load will fall on Mooney's shoulders, and dud performances like in Week 8 cannot become the norm for the speedster.