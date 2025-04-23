Draft expert names 2 concerning prospects as Falcons' top Draft targets

Todd McShay has been one of the NFL's best Draft gurus for over two decades now. He has countless contacts within the league, leading to him revealing some credible and interesting information each year.

In a recent podcast, he revealed who the Atlanta Falcons are looking at closely in the first round—and it is concerning.

Todd McShay reveals concerning first-round info

Remember when Thomas Dimitroff used to value character over anything when he was the Atlanta Falcons' General Manager? Well, if it wasn't clear already, he is gone and things have changed dramatically.

Todd McShay, on The McShay Show podcast, revealed two prospects the Falcons are targeting: James Pearce Jr. (EDGE, Tennessee) and Walter Nolan (DT, Ole Miss).

That is all well and fine, but McShay makes it clear that these two players have character concerns that many teams aren't comfortable with. He says the Falcons and Bengals are two teams willing to overlook those concerns.

While he only links Mike Green to the Bengals, you might as well throw him into the mix. The Dirty Birds have had a clear interest in him.

Is it fair to erase these three guys off the board? No, but you have to know for certain that whoever you pick won't be an issue. Terry Fontenot cannot afford to miss on his first-round pick this year.

Nolan's concerns are about his character and maturity, while Mike Green has a couple of allegations in his past, and Pearce was arrested for a traffic incident in 2023.

Ultimately, if the Falcons are comfortable with each of these prospects, then take them. But the media's tone surrounding them is often negative, leaving us in a gray area.