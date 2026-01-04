Drake London's spat with Raheem Morris ends Falcons' season with a damper

Even in the face of potential victory, the Atlanta Falcons are still looking inept as ever. Despite leading the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter, Drake London isn't satisfied, as he seemed to be visibly upset after his 15-yard receiving touchdown that occurred all the way back in the second quarter.

For the first time since Week 10, London reached the end zone, which is pathetic in itself, so it's hard. blame him. Following the play, the 24-year-old was caught on video dismissing Raheem Morris and yelling at wide receiver's coach TJ Yates for reasons that feel pretty obvious to any real Falcons fan.

Drake London visibly upset after his TD.



He appears to dismiss Raheem and yell at WR coach TJ Yates. pic.twitter.com/NsobAY7JIQ — Rise Up Bijan (@RiseUpReader) January 4, 2026

This video confirmed that even London is getting fed up with Morris, just like many of the rest of us. The offensive performance has left a lot to be desired despite leading the Saints 16-10, which has the superstar receiver the latest person to subtly suggest a coaching change is needed in Atlanta.

Even Drake London wants the Falcons to move on from Raheem Morris

The Dirty Birds should be playing for the division title right now, but instead, they've been eliminated from playoff contention for nearly a month now. Given the USC product is four years into his NFL career and has yet to sniff the postseason, it's getting hard to blame him for his evident frustration.

Instead, the Falcons and Saints are deciding who wins the NFC South even though it's no secret Atlanta is home to the best team in the division. They have only come alive since being eliminated, which is likely to save Morris' job, but retaining him another year is not in Arthur Blank's best interest.

Something worth noting is the fact that the 2022 first-round pick's rookie contract expires after the 2026 season, meaning the two sides will have to agree to a long-term extension soon. London deserves well over $30 per season on a new contract, but that isn't a contract the Falcons can afford.

It remains to be seen how London's sideline blow-up will affect his future in Atlanta, especially since the longer they wait, the more expensive a new extension will become. The receiver market isn't cheap earlier, and the Falcons also have to pay Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts new deals on offense.

If London truly is as fed up with Morris and the coaching staff as the video made it out to be, the incentive of a lucrative new extension to remain in Atlanta isn't worth the losing. And knowing that Arthur Blank's inability to cut ties could cost the Falcons one of their biggest difference-makers is a tough pill to swallow.

The next decision should be clear: if it means keeping the nucleus in place, show the 49-year-old the door.