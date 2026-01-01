Raheem Morris is quietly facing brutal reckoning Falcons fans saw coming for years

The expectation was that in the Atlanta Falcons' Week 17 upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Raheem Morris had officially saved his job. The Falcons have won three straight games, so the belief was that Arthur Blank would give his head coach another season at the helm... or so we thought.

Contrary to that popular belief, it now seems like the 49-year-old is still very much on the hot seat. The Falcons are sitting at 7-9 but should currently be the NFC South champions, which has ESPN NFL Insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler believing that a change in leadership is looming.

"Atlanta still seems like a spot to watch, given how far short of expectations the Falcons have fallen with Raheem Morris." Dan Graziano

Graziano referred to Atlanta as a "spot to watch" on the coaching market this offseason, which is no surprise given recent reports suggest there will be at least some form of changes coming. And their words might finally be preparing the fanbase for a reckoning they've been waiting months to see.

Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler confirmed Raheem Morris' standing with Falcons isn't safe

Since being eliminated from playoff contention, the Dirty Birds have finally being playing level to the lofty expectations fans possessed entering the season, but the words of Fowler and Graziano suggest it's too little too late. And to be brutally honest, their assessment hit the nail on the head.

The Falcons jumped out to a 6-3 start last season before losing six of their last eight games to finish 8-9 and miss the playoffs. This season has been the inverse, where they'll likely finish 8-9, because instead of collapsing in high-leverage games, they look dominant in a string of meaningless games.

A few weeks ago, Morris looked like a certified dead man walking, but at least now he's making the decision difficult on Blank. However, he's not even convinced the last three weeks have been enough to rewrite the narrative, because another season with Morris would likely end with the same result.

"Morris has helped himself a bit over the past three games, but I'm not sure it's enough." Jeremy Fowler

In Atlanta's 27-24 victory on Monday Night Football, they led by as much as 21 points in the first half, yet still managed to collapse, despite finding a way to win. It's a trend that has occurred all season long, and his mismanagement of both an elite roster and the QB debacle has only muddied his fate.

The sheer number of blown leads and one-score losses this team has endured this season is genuinely laughable, and it's getting to the point where Morris is absolutely impossible to defend.