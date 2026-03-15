Elijah Wilkinson's Falcons exit came with comments that will make every fan irate

99% of the time, players move on from their team, either saying nothing or expressing their gratitude for the organization -- like the subject of his article's teammate, Tyler Allgeier. But then you have that 1% who, for whatever reason, has a bone to pick, and the Atlanta Falcons have fallen victim to that.

Elijah Wilkinson, who served as the season-long starter with the injuries to Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton, signed with the Arizona Cardinals and spent his time responding to fans' comments. His replies were not too nice.

Former #Falcons offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson: “good luck with that clown show over there.” pic.twitter.com/GkIvNvrl5W — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) March 13, 2026

This comment is something that should be taken with a grain of salt. The majority of the leadership he played under last season is gone now; he has no experience with the new Matt Ryan, Ian Cunningham, and Kevin Stefanski regime. He seems to be angry for whatever reason.

Elijah Wilkinson leaves Falcons with unnecessary criticisms after reviving his career

The Falcons gave Wilkinson a shot to revive his undrafted career. All things considered, he was impressive, minus giving up the sack that got Michael Penix Jr. injured. His quick transition to a full-time starter helped him land a two-year, $6.25 million contract in the desert.

Unfortunately, he doesn't have much appreciation, and it is a bad look. While he did respond to a more positive good-luck wish by another account, it fell on deaf ears after a host of interactions were posted.

Elijah Wilkinson said that he “bailed the Falcons out when they had no where to turn.” pic.twitter.com/vT0o2RD2g2 — Carrie (@carrielynnxox) March 13, 2026

This is a weird situation where both parties are at fault. As a professional athlete, Wilkinson has experience dealing with criticism; in no way should he be handling things this way. He said things that were downright disrespectful and made no sense, and doubled down in the direct messages of fans.

He called out Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts, and then denied that he chose to sign with the Falcons -- even though he has had two stints in Atlanta. His comeback to everything else was "28-3." Ironically, his profile picture is him in a Falcons uniform.

On the other side, fans shouldn't be pestering him like they are. Just let him live in peace as he enters a new chapter in his football career.

His professional career started with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of UMass in 2017. He signed for one season with the Bears in 2020, followed by a season with the Falcons and Cardinals. He spent the past two seasons with a second stint in Atlanta and will return to Arizona.

All said, I think it is safe to say that the veteran tackle has burned a bridge in the NFL -- a dangerous thing to do as a journeyman.