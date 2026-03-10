Bijan Robinson just bid an emotional farewell to Tyler Allgeier on social media

Even though Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson shared the backfield across the last three seasons, it was Bijan who received all of the shine, and it's hard to blame them. He broke the franchise record for scrimmage yards in 2025 and has been the engine for this Atlanta Falcons' offense for years on end.

However, because he was playing second fiddle to him, it led to Allgeier becoming one of the most underrated running backs in the NFL. So when he left the Falcons to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, Bijan was one of the first people to congratulate him on social media with a sweet farewell message.

While posting on his Instagram story, the 23-year-old reacted to his backfield mate cashing in with the Cardinals where he praised their collaboration, but also revealed that he expects Allgeier to shine in Arizona, where there will be more carries available for the taking on a significantly worse roster.

Bijan Robinson (and Falcons fans) are going to miss having Tyler Allgeier in Atlanta

With the 25-year-old gone, the makeup of the backfield won't change drastically, but his departure still leaves a massive hole to fill at RB2. He was the short-yardage, goal-line back who the last staff felt comfortable utilizing to spell Bijan, and while running backs are easy to find, the right one isn't.

Allgeier rushed for a career-high eight touchdowns in 2025, so even in a complimentary role, he was still able to make an impact on the offense. He surpassed 1,000 yards as a rookie and was expected to be a big part of Atlanta's future, but has been expendable ever since they selected Bijan in 2023.

The 2022 fifth-round pick from BYU exceeded practically every expectation Falcons fans set for him from the jump, and it's unsurprising that he and Bijan became so close given the circumstances. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery grew close while they were competing for touches in Detroit.

It's also commendable how much humility the Texas product displayed with a post like this. Most of the time, we see NFL superstars acting above some of their teammates, but Bijan always saw Allgeier as a partner in crime rather than competition, which is another reason why a talent like him is so rare and needs to be extended ASAP.

Running back by committees are becoming all the rage in the modern NFL, so while Allgeier will still have to fend off James Conner and Trey Benson, he is in a solid spot to do so. Both Arizona backs are coming off of season-ending injuries while Conner on the wrong side of 30, so RB1 is his job to lose.

Now that he's not playing behind arguably the best RB in the NFL, the possibilities are endless for him entering an opportunity with a new team. And just like Bijan clearly does, I expect him to capitalize.