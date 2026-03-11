Cobee Bryant's goodbye message to Dee Alford will tug on Falcons fans' heartstrings

No player on the Atlanta Falcons made a bigger turnaround from 2024 to 2025 than Dee Alford. The former Canadian Football League star went from being the season's biggest meme to making game-saving plays for his team in divisional matchups.

Unfortunately, the Falcons weren't able to retain him after the Buffalo Bills were able to poach him on a lucrative three-year contract. He also made an impact on his teammates, especially those in a situation similar to his own, such as Cobee Bryant. The UDFA posted an ode to his former teammate.

Cobee Bryant shares a message on how Dee Alford motivated him through his whole journey after going undrafted. pic.twitter.com/khgUm1gfzp — Carrie (@carrielynnxox) March 9, 2026

The Falcons already regret letting their inspirational CB Dee Alford go

A.J. Terrell and Alford were the two reliable cornerbacks the Falcons had last season. Mike Hughes and Billy Bowman Jr., who were both starters, missed significant time. Alford's ability to play inside and out was valuable to Jeff Ulbrich's defense. Now, he will have to find a way to cover up for his loss.

Perhaps they have something in Bryant; the former Kansas cornerback easily should've been drafted late in the 2025 NFL Draft. He saw playing time down the stretch when injuries hit the team, and he had his bumps and bruises.

In the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield ruthlessly targeted Bryant. Ironically, it ended up winning the game for Atlanta after Mayfield blindly threw a pass in Bryant's direction, which Alford undercut and picked off.

The rookie did improve as the weeks progressed. You can only assume that Alford had a lot to do with that, but did he leave the young player with enough knowledge to be a difference-maker this season?

The Dirty Birds' secondary will get Bowman Jr. back from injury, while the boundary spot opposite Terrell is uncertain. They will likely look for an upgrade over Hughes.

Paying Alford $21 million wasn't a luxury this team had. They have had to rely on strategic signings at positions of need.

Nevertheless, this was a player you relied on heavily last season and replacing him is next to impossible. Sure, the starting lineup with Bowman Jr. looks strong, but one injury can completely derail everything.

Without the new Bills' starting defender last season, the Falcons' defense would've been in the dumpster. Not to mention, you lose his veteran leadership and ability to work and develop overlooked defenders.

Hopefully, the Dirty Birds can improve the position and stay healthy in 2026. Also, best of luck to Alford in Buffalo; as Bryant said, he deserves the money he got.