ESPN analyst’s Bijan Robinson truth bomb exposed a harsh reality Falcons can’t escape

Bijan Robinson is one of the best running backs in the NFL, but doesn't get enough credit because of the Atlanta Falcons' record. The Falcons are sitting at 4-8 through 13 weeks. but if they were more competitive, he would definitely be garnering the same discussion that other elite running backs are.

From solely a talent perspective, you could argue that the 23-year-old is the best running back in football, but Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, and Jahmyr Gibbs give him a run for his money. However, that doesn't change how ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky feels about Bijan within the offense.

In Week 13 against the Jets, the third-year back totaled 142 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries while adding five receptions for 51 yards. For an Atlanta offense that has suffered without Drake London in the lineup, it's reassuring to know the unit still has a world-class talent to rely on.

Dan Orlovsky thinks the Falcons are holding Bijan Robinson back

It's not surprising to see where the former NFL quarterback is coming from. Raheem Morris, Terry Fontenot, and Zac Robinson are all on the hot seat amid the ongoing offensive ineptitude and inconsistency as Bijan has been one of the only Falcons' players unaffected by the external noise.

Through 13 weeks, the 2023 first-round pick ranks second in the NFL in scrimmage yards, as only McCaffrey is ahead of him. However, Atlanta having lost six of the last seven and Tyler Allgeier's eight rushing touchdowns somehow have his talents being underestimated by the remainder of the league.

The ex-Texas standout is one of the best dual-threat running backs in the NFL, as his explosiveness both as a runner and a receiver has given Kirk Cousins a security blanket to turn on since he returned to the starting lineup. Unfortunately, his OC doesn't give him the ball nearly as much as he deserves.

Bijan has only surpassed 20+ carries in three games this season, and two of those came within the last three games. The reliance on him hasn't resulted in wins, but when he touches the ball more it's no secret that the offense runs better, so it makes no sense why Robinson doesn't utilize him like it.

Believe it or not, he's Atlanta's second-leading receiver as Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts have been inconsistent throughout the year. And it's clear that Orlovsky is right, because no matter how much this offense stumbles, Bijan and London are the two constants fans can always count on to perform—which is what makes their mismanagement of a generational talent so disheartening.