Michael Penix Jr. will finally unlock Falcons' generational talent

It's no secret that Kyle Pitts has been a massive bust since being drafted fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. His rookie season was impressive with Matt Ryan leading the Falcons offense, but it's been downhill ever since.

Presumably, in 2025, Pitts will finally get consistency in the revolving door of QBs Atlanta has gone through since the "generational" Tight Ends' entrance to the league. Michael Penix, who took over the starting job from a struggling Kirk Cousins toward the end of 24, will begin his first full NFL season this fall.

The 25-year-old Washington alum will hopefully (fingers-crossed) be the first starting QB the Falcons have used the entirety of a season since Ryan's 21' campaign.

Michael Penix may answer Falcons Fans hopes in 2025

Since that season, Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Cousins, and Penix have completed passes to Pitts. While the QB inconsistency is detrimental for many reasons, this issue may have plagued Pitts throughout his career.

While Quarterbacks aren't to blame for individual terrible seasons, the 24-year-old TE could certainly make a case. Pitts has produced back-to-back 600+ yard seasons with bad QB play and severely lacked touchdown upside, despite his 6-6 frame.

Then again, so did the whole team throughout those dreadful seasons.

If his rookie season was a glimpse of promise with consistency at QB, there's hope Pitts can turn his career around. In 2024, Pitts produced 50+ yards in 6 of 8 games from weeks 3-10 with Cousins at the helm. This small sample could indicate success if the Falcons can finally find a stable signal caller.

Despite the small sample size, Penix didn't look Pitts' way much during his three starts. The tight end totaled seven receptions on 10 targets, but the rookie QB showed signs of maturity even though he lacks experience. Some throws felt like two weren't on the same page, but others were rifled into Pitts' outstretched arms with ease.

An offseason together could build cohesion and connection the Falcons desperately desire. Reports indicate the two have worked together a lot during the offseason, which excites Falcons fans in times with slow news cycles.

Regardless, it's now or never for Pitts who becomes a free-agent in 2026.

