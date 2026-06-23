Every offseason date fans must know for Atlanta Falcons before the 2026 season

Now that mandatory minicamp is in the books, we are approaching the much-dreaded lull in the NFL offseason. Training camp won't kick off until mid or late-July, which means the next couple weeks in NFL-land will be pretty slow. But once things take off later this summer, there will be no looking back.

And now we know exactly how the rest of the offseason will play out for the Atlanta Falcons now. The offseason schedule has just been released, including when training camp will kick off, so let's go over all of the most important dates and all of the important details before the season begins in the fall.

We've already gotten our first look of the Kevin Stefanski era during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but that's the last practice reps we will get until training camp. But Falcons fans will get their fix during training camp, as the team will have 10 practices open to the fanbase before the season.

What are the must-know dates for the rest of the Falcons' offseason?

July 15: Franchise tag extension deadline

After franchise tagging Kyle Pitts earlier this offseason, the Dirty Birds are one of few teams affected by the July 15 franchise tag extension deadline. They have just over three weeks to sign Pitts to a long-term contract, and if they're unable to do so, they can't revisit talks until after the regular season.

July 22: Rookies report to training camp

Just like how the rookies reported to the facility before the veterans in OTAs, the same happens before training camp. It gives them an extra chance to get acclimated and work with the coaching staff before the tougher practices begin, which helps them feel more comfortable in training camp.

The youngsters typically get the rookie treatment and are buried on the depth chart early in the offseason, so these extra few days in the facility may feel inconsequential, but it's the turning point as to when highly-touted rookies climb up the depth chart and work with the starting lineup in camp.

July 28: Veterans report to training camp

Six days after the rookies come back from their summer break, the veterans will be right back in the building in Flowery Branch. After guys like Xavier Watts and Drake London missed minicamp due to some minor injuries, they are in no danger of missing any time during training camp due to the break.

July 29: First practice session of training camp

The Falcons' first official practice session comes one day later, on July 29. Unfortunately, this won't be one of the 10 practices open to the fans at Flowery Branch, but it will likely mark the first true day of the QB battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa if Penix is cleared for full contact.

The practice on July 31 is for season ticket members only and the one on Aug. 1 is already sold out, so Monday, Aug. 3 is the first practice fans can attend as it stands.

August 8: Saturday Night Lights

One of the most exciting of the 10 open practices Atlanta has is their "Saturday Night Lights" showcase at a local high school on August 8. The practice will be at 7:00 p.m. and the location is to be confirmed.

August 14: Falcons first preseason game vs. Broncos

After a bunch of practices open to the fans and media, the Falcons will have their first preseason game on Aug. 14 at 7:00 p.m., in which they will host the Denver Broncos. We likely won't see the starting lineup for more than a series or two, but it will teach us more about the roster bubble.

August 19-20: Joint practices with Indianapolis Colts

Before they face the Indianapolis Colts in their second preseason game, the Falcons are set to partake in two joint practices with the Colts at Grand Park in Westfeld. They have to take the road anyway, but Stefanski's squad will get extra preparation leading into this one.

August 22: Falcons second preseason game vs Colts

The second of three preseason games for the Falcons, which will come after their final two practices open to the public.

August 28: Falcons third preseason game vs. Dolphins

In a Tua Tagovailoa "revenge game" against the Dolphins, he'll make his return to Miami in the Falcons' third and final preseason game, but odds are he won't see the field in this game. The final chance for the youngsters and UDFAs to make their bid for a roster spot before the roster release deadline.

August 30, 6:00 p.m. ET: NFL roster release deadline

Typically, the NFL's roster cutdown deadline came on the Tuesday after the final weekend of preseason games, but this year it's going to be a little earlier. All 32 NFL teams need to have their rosters trimmed down to 53 players by August 30 at 6:00 p.m. ET, days after the preseason ends.

After the roster release, waiver claims are due at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday the 31st, which is the last major event of the summer prior to Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Game 1 of the Stefanski era.