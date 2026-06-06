Ex-Falcon Younghoe Koo is running out of opportunities to continue his career

We all know the saying that a cat only has nine lives. It's a saying as old as time. However, that same belief can also be applied to NFL kickers, as ex-Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo continues to stumble into opportunity after opportunity, but it appears that Koo's luck might be finally running out.

After the Falcons released him after Week 1 of last year, Koo was given a shot to turn things around by the New York Giants, which crashed and burned. He had one of the worst field goal misses you'll ever see, and his time in New York was so bad that he was cut for a player with no NFL experience.

His defining moment with the Giants was that kick being so pathetic it actually saved someone's life. Still, the 31-year-old was somehow given another shot with the New York Jets, but his time in Florham Park was basically over before it ever began--and he may not be able to come back from this.

Ex-Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo couldn't even last a week with the Jets

Koo signed with the Jets last week and was expected to compete with Cade York for the starting kicker job, but that pipe dream is over. He was reportedly released after less than a week because Gang Green opted to sign Jason Sanders, another kicker who had just been cut by the Giants.

The former Pro Bowler getting cut after a week is one thing, but by the Jets? His career practically hit rock bottom and he still managed to fall even further. It's a sad story, especially considering this guy was automatic for the Falcons for a couple of years and had one of the fastest fall-offs I've ever seen.

The worst part? The Giants cut Sanders because he struggled to make kicks against the wind, but the Jets don't seem to be worried about that. You're telling me that Younghoe Koo was cut because of wind? Before ever getting a real shot? Oh how the once (and very briefly) mighty have fallen.

Now that he's been released by three teams in the last year, Koo seems to be running out of opportunities to continue his career. There's always a demand for kicking competition in the NFL, but the guy hasn't proven to be the most reliable option for the last half-decade. He's too volatile to trust.

Falcons fans know how electric it was watching him in his prime, but Dirty Birds moved on from him because he was historically un-clutch, but it seems other teams are staying away for the same reason, so it may be tough for him to turn things around.