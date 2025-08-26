Expert's trade proposal brings native back home (and it's perfect for Falcons)

There weren't many positions that the Atlanta Falcons could ill afford to have injuries at more than offensive tackle.

So, as fate would have it, the starter, Kaleb McGary, and the backup, Storm Norton, were lost for weeks on the same day, leaving the Falcons with a mess.

Raheem Morris has said that converted-guard Elijah Wilkinson will hold down the spot, but rolling with a veteran who has spent most of his time playing inside is as risky as it gets.

Atlanta would be smart to make a bold move; perhaps, one like ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently proposed.

Falcons trade depth cornerback for Chiefs' depth offensive tackle

The Chiefs' pursuit of offensive tackles this offseason has left former starter Wanya Morris on the bench.

While Morris hasn't been stellar, he still brings potential, which is all the Falcons can ask for.

Meanwhile, Clark Phillips III has been thrust into different scenarios during his short NFL career, but, barring injuries, he is slated to be a backup in 2025.

Which is exactly why Bill Barnwell worked up a trade that has the Falcons trading CP3 to the Chiefs for Wanya Morris and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Both parties would be left satisfied; the Falcons add a high-potential starter at right tackle, while the Chiefs sure up their shaky cornerback room.

There is one issue for the Falcons, however. This trade looks great until there is an injury at cornerback, then it becomes a disaster.

Billy Bowman Jr. has the nickel spot, while Dee Alford is fighting for a roster spot.

The 2024 season, combined with this preseason, has proven that Alford should not see the field for the Falcons at any point.

If Bowman goes down, you need Phillips.

You also have to consider that he can provide outside depth as well. He is an extremely valuable depth piece.

Nevertheless, the Dirty Birds are in a situation where they should be worrying about the injuries that have occurred, not the ones that could occur.

They need to add a starting-caliber tackle, which is something Wanya Morris can be.

