Failed Falcons experiment suddenly looks like the real deal on his new team

When Mack Hollins signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, he was coming off of a career year in Las Vegas, so expectations were high. However, the veteran wideout logged just three starts as a Falcon and caught just 18 passes for 251 yards two seasons ago as an adequate rotational receiver.

But since leaving Atlanta, the 32-year-old has made the Dirty Birds regret it. Following an inconsequential 2024 campaign in Buffalo, he landed in New England, where Mike Vrabel was hoping he could blossom into a viable security blanket for Drake Maye. And so far, he's done just that.

The Hollins experiment for the Patriots has looked like a rousing success, and that continued on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. As the Pats dominated the New York Jets 27-14, Hollins caught four passes for 64 yards, as a weak New York secondary continually left him wide open.

And if Week 11 was any indication, the receiver-less Falcons could really use that production and leadership right about now.

Mack Hollins is making the Falcons regret letting him leave for New England

Through 11 games in blue and white, the former North Carolina standout has caught 30 passes for 387 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers don't look groundbreaking on the surface, but when you consider the state of Atlanta's current receiver room, he would be a massive upgrade.

He isn't even an every-down receiver in New England, as Maye prefers Stefon Diggs, Pop Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte (when healthy). Even Hunter Henry and TreVeyon Henderson get more receiving work than him, but the quiet efforts of the 2017 fourth-round pick help keep this offense running.

Moreover, Hollins is known to be a fantastic run blocker, which would be pivotal in helping to ignite an offense that has looked lifeless in recent weeks. Defenses have adjusted against Bijan Robinson and the offensive line has struggled, so his ability to help backs get to the second level is sorely missed right now.

And this doesn't even account for the Falcons' receiver room. Drake London is a star as always, but he has absolutely no help. Darnell Mooney has been horrible playing through injury, and the rest of the receiver room consists of rotational options who have no business playing quality NFL snaps.

Given how Hollins has helped Maye turn a corner early in his pro career, Michael Penix Jr. deserves that same luxury. Instead, Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris are letting quality options walk while they sit on their hands as Zac Robinson continues to derail Penix's development with every game.