Michael Penix Jr. fueled the Zac Robinson drama by quietly confirming a harsh truth

Following the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking overtime loss in Week 10, no player was more discouraged by the loss than Michael Penix Jr. The second-year quarterback was quick to hold himself accountable for a rough performance in Berlin which saw the Dirty Birds fall 31-25 to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime.

After completing less than 50% of his passes for just 177 passing yards across the pond, Penix took a massive step backwards from his three-touchdown Week 9. The Falcons failed to convert on any of their eight third-down attempts in Week 10, which led Penix to admit that the offense didn't see anything they weren't used to seeing defensively.

Penix says the Falcons offense needs to own their looks on third down: I don't feel like the defense showed us anything new or unexpected this past week. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 12, 2025

This is all the proof you need that the Falcons' third down woes can be directly attributed to their second-year OC. His refusal to retool a vanilla offensive scheme has seen opposing defenses quickly catch on—but any adjustments he would make over the next few games would be too little too late.

Now that this is surfacing, Robinson no longer has business being employed in Atlanta, especially given it wasn't long ago that Penix had his back. And he only threw gasoline on this fire by openly admitting he has nobody to rely on for guidance while on the sidelines.

Michael Penix Jr. makes it clear Zac Robinson needs to be fired ASAP

It's the third down struggles that have defined this offense as of late, as their 3-for-29 conversion rate is the worst third down converstion rate the NFL has seen in almost 15 years. And for a unit that is as talented as the one Robinson inherited, that might be the most embarrassing thing you hear today.

Bijan Robinson has been used sparingly since his career game against the Bills, Drake London has been carrying the offense so hard that he managed to get hurt in Week 10, and Kyle Pitts still remains just as boom-or-bust as he's always been.

But that's still three former first-round picks in the 39-year-old's arsenal, yet he seems to be incapable of effectively utilizing both Bijan and Pitts. And the fact he moved from the booth to the sideline to work with Penix in closer quarters, yet isn't doing so is completely embarrassing.

The fifth-year tight end logged a key drop on Atlanta's opening drive in Germany, so his rough game made sense, but as good as Tyler Allgeier is, there's no reason for him to see a considerable snap share in the fourth quarter of a close game where Bijan is playing well.

Even Jonathan Taylor knows the 23-year-old needs to be on the field more, as the poor play-calling risks and poor utilization of talent risks stunting his development. His connection with London has flashed just how high his potential can be, but that's only if his young OC can get out of his own way.

Atlanta is one of just six offenses that are averaging less than 20 points per game, and it makes no sense. They have a talented defense, a franchise quarterback who has shown promise, and an explosive group of weapons, so the failure to meet expectations falls squarely on the coaching staff.

And if he isn't fired soon, Penix's words could be what derails Raheem Morris' vision—and potentially sends him packing.