Falcons 7-round NFL Mock Draft: A new star pass rusher and a physical cornerback

The Atlanta Falcons may have a young quarterback in Michael Penix Jr., who is starting his first season as the undisputed starter, but win-now trades from Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris have left this team with just five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft that can be used to improve the roster.

The defensive line is once again an area of weakness that Atlanta needs to spend premium picks on fixing. The secondary could use one more playmaker on the outside, and Kyle Pitts' impending contract impasse could make it even more important for the Falcons to find a backup plan.

The Falcons have the opportunity, if Penix is as good as they think he can be, to take hold of the NFC South and never look back. One way to ensure that they are successful in this goal is to follow the plan laid out in this 7-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft and execute it.

Atlanta Falcons 7-round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 15: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Williams is a local product who may not have taken the leap forward many expected this year, though he himself attributes that to injuries depriving him of being fully 100% all year long. If he is healthy, Atlanta may end up with a Top 10 talent who can finally bring an end to years of invisible pass rushes.

Williams is not only the best run-stuffing edge rusher among many of the consensus first-round players, but he has an extremely violent style of play that helps get the most out of his physical strength and heavy hands. Williams should be able to start right away and make his presence felt in Morris' defense.

Round 2, Pick 46: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

AJ Terrell is a tremendous cornerback by himself, but with Justin Simmons leaving, Atlanta can't rely on him and Jessie Bates alone to make up for a thoroughly disappointing cornerback room. Amos is never going to win any sprints on the outside, but he looks like Morris' ideal outside cornerback.

Amos uses every bit of his long arms and muscular build to get physical at the line of scrimmage, and he is one of the best in this class when it comes to contested plays on the ball. Amos may need a year to adjust to the speed of the pros, but he has high-end starter written all over him.

Round 4, Pick 118: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Ferguson never topped 600 yards in any of his four collegiate seasons, but that shouldn't stop him from being viewed as a potential backup to Kyle Pitts and eventual successor. His athletic testing had to get Fontenot interested in him, and his superior blocking when compared to Pitts could make him a viable starter in the pros.

Round 7, Pick 218: Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

A mammoth tackle who comes in at nearly 340 pounds, Jackson has made improvements every year he's been at Florida and has stood out as a quality space-eater that could eventually muscle into the Atlanta rotation.

Round 7, Pick 242: Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State

With the Kirk Cousins situation still up in the air, Miller could still end up getting a very long look. With 33 touchdowns against just four picks in his final college season, Miller's dual-threat ability might win out when compared to his below-average arm talent.