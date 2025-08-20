Falcons admit to big free-agency mistake last year with veteran signing

The safety position is one of the last positions we would've expected to see the Atlanta Falcons address this close to the regular season. Yet, they did by signing Ronnie Harrison last week.

Harrison's chances of making the roster are slim with Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts, Jordan Fuller, and DeMarcco Hellams locking the position down.

Nevertheless, they may have brought him in to push Fuller for the fourth spot.

But we aren't here to discuss that; we are here to discuss the fact that they stayed far away from signing last year's big signing, who remains a free agent.

Falcons' signing of Ronnie Harrison says a lot about Justin Simmons

The Falcons were interested in adding a veteran safety last week, and they stayed away from a reunion with a player who fits that exact description, Justin Simmons.

Any team would prefer signing Simmons over Harrison. The former has had an illustrious career, and while last year had its down moments, he was still a steady veteran next to Jessie Bates.

Early in the offseason, Simmons discussed his former team with Kay Adams, even going as far as to say he wouldn't mind a return.

Signing him to another one-year deal would've been in the cards if Terry Fontenot were interested. But he clearly wasn't.

That said, he probably wouldn't be a starter, much like is the case for Ronnie Harrison if he makes the roster.

The Falcons love rookie Xavier Watts and think he can be a starter right away. If he doesn't start, then the spot likely goes to Jordan Fuller, who has a strong history with Raheem Morris.

All in all, it is interesting to see how the team is handling the safety position; they seemed to have their four guys before bringing in a veteran not named Justin Simmons, further proving they think his starting days are behind him.

