Falcons are distracting everyone from real trade storyline with Kyle Pitts rumors

The Atlanta Falcons have distracted everyone from Kirk Cousins with reports that Kyle Pitts could be traded.

Cousins is the story that should enshroud the franchise until something gets done. The expensive backup has been an utter failure, and the pressure needs to be on the front office to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Don't buy the Kyle Pitts trade rumors just yet. As I have talked about in the past, trading 2021's top pick makes no sense unless you trust a free agent like Hayden Hurst to match his production.

What does make sense is trading the player that has garnered the headlines to this point: Kirk Cousins.

Cousins has been a distraction this offseason. He has taken attention away from the exciting Michael Penix Jr.

So, I guess when you think about it that way, the Falcons might be doing the smart thing by not shutting down all trade discussions for their tight end.

Nevertheless, taking pressure away from the Cousins saga sets them up perfectly to keep him around as 2025's backup. That is something most people do not want to see.

When you look at all of this from a logical standpoint, Kirk Cousins is tradeable while Kyle Pitts isn't.

Penix is already the starter, with the veteran looking up at him. Pitts is sitting there as the only pass-catching tight end on the roster.

The Falcons are at the mercy of the rest of the NFL. Outside of the Steelers, every team has the group of quarterbacks they want.

But all the reports that they could've finalized a trade if they were willing to take on some money make it frustrating. We are all looking to move forward in the offseason. The dark cloud will only continue to grow once the Pitts' discussions fade.

