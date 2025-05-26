Falcons left with one option for Kirk Cousins after Aaron Rodgers comments

Kirk Cousins will remain with the Atlanta Falcons until disaster strikes another team.

The last remaining landing spot was the Pittsburgh Steelers, if Aaron Rodgers looked the other way. However, those hopes are now gone after he publicly revealed his intentions.

Aaron Rodgers ruins potential Kirk Cousins trade for the Falcons

Rodgers loves to do things on his time. For whatever reason, he has delayed signing with the Steelers for months now, even though he seems to have made his decision already.

Ironically, he was asked if he would sign with the Chicago Bears, but he flipped that into saying he will sign with a team that plays the Bears.

Obviously, he is referring to the Steelers who play in Chicago in Week 12.

Well, maybe he will have signed by them, who knows.

Either way, this means one thing: Mike Tomlin's team won't be pursuing Kirk Cousins.

That leaves the Falcons one option: wait for an injury to a quarterback on a contending team. And no one knows when that could come.

It could be next week, or it could be in October before the trade deadline. It is something no one can predict.

It is tough because it isn't just about a quarterback injury; it is about it happening to the right team. Not every team would be interested in trading future draft capital for an aging quarterback. The acquiring team would be getting a rental, even with Cousins' extended contract.

If a team thought he was their best option for more than just this season, they would've traded for him by now.

At this point, the Falcons will either ship him off at the first offer or they will try to leverage any desperate team(s) to get max compensation. The latter would be risky and extend the saga even longer.

There is also the possibility that the Falcons hold onto him the entire year and release him in the offseason. No one wants to entertain all this drama ending in nothing, but it is a real possibility.

All in all, with no landing spots left, don't expect a trade anytime soon.

