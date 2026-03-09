Falcons are emerging as the heavy frontrunners for polarizing free agent QB

The Atlanta Falcons are basically guaranteed to be signing a quarterback in free agency this offseason to add some much-needed insurance behind Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa is one name that's gaining some legit steam, especially after the Miami Dolphins released him earlier today

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Dirty Birds are making a serious push to sign Tagovailoa, but no deal can be agreed upon until his release becomes official at the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon. But there is clearly momentum to sign the 28-year-old in the coming days.

The Falcons are making a strong push to sign former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and a deal could come together soon, sources tell The Insiders.



No deal can be finalized until Tua is officially released Wednesday. But signs point to Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/zDAhPnQkSz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

The Dolphins are paying him $99 million in dead cap across the next two seasons, so odds are that he signs a league-minimum deal in Atlanta. Kevin Stefanski is already aiming to cater the QB room to his liking, so adding a high-level backup or low-level spot starter like Tua makes sense for the Falcons.

The other signal-callers Atlanta are after in free agency are Kyler Murray and Joe Flacco, but Murray, is prepared to take his talents to Minnesota on a minimum deal, so assuming this comes to fruition as expected, it would be surprising to see Stefanski choose Tagovailoa over a QB he's coached before in Flacco.

Now that the Pro Bowler has been released, he's free to talk to other teams, and the Falcons are making an early push. However, he's also been linked to the New York Jets, so they'll have competition, but by the looks of it, Atlanta is the team to watch, which is an intriguing development.

This is not to say this is inevitable, but things are headed in the right direction. Say what you want about Tua, but on a minimum deal as a presumed backup, you could do worse. It wasn't long ago that he led the NFL in passing yards, and was a pick-throwing machine in 2025.

Stefanski is already starting to model his offense around a left-handed passer in Penix, and Tua is also a lefty. That means things won't have to change much assuming he isn't ready for Week 1, god forbid gets injured again, or struggles, and they'll have a veteran backup they can trust if necessary.

Cunningham and Stefanski choosing value at the QB position over familarity is a welcomed sight, even if injuries have turned Tua into a shell of the player he once was. He is still accurate and has a chance to push the third-year starter for the QB1 job, so there is no risk involved in such a move.

Per Pelissero, a deal could come together soon, so stay tuned for that. They clearly still want to give Penix a shot as a starter, but for a backup option with zero risk and little reward, Falcons fans are right to be unmotivated, even if there's no reason not to make this signing.