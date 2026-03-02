Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. backup plan is becoming the NFL's worst-kept secret

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, “A lot of folks in Indy said they expect Joe Flacco to follow HC Kevin Stefanski to Atlanta as an option in case Michael Penix Jr. isn't ready to start the season.”

At 41 years old, Flacco is hardly a long-term solution. But in a rapidly shifting quarterback market, and with the Atlanta Falcons facing major decisions, the idea isn’t as far-fetched as it may sound. In fact, many Falcons fans are starting to expect Flacco to be the backup to Penix this coming season.

The backdrop to all of this is the expected release of Kirk Cousins before the start of the new league year. If Atlanta waits, Cousins’ $67.9 million salary would become fully guaranteed under the terms of his reworked deal. The Falcons are already on the hook for a $10 million roster bonus regardless, but all signs point toward a clean break.

It's starting to feel inevitable that Kevin Stefanski and Joe Flacco reunite with the Atlanta Falcons

The real tension centers on Michael Penix Jr.. Penix is recovering from a partially-torn left ACL, and Stefanski and the front office must decide whether to place their immediate future in his hands or bring in a veteran.

That’s where Flacco enters the picture. Stefanski trusted Flacco in Cleveland. Flacco understood the scheme. There would be no learning curve. But what does that say about Penix?

If Atlanta brings in the Pro Bowler strictly as insurance, a short term starter until Penix is cleared, it’s a practical move. If the signing signals hesitation about Penix as a long term answer, it’s a different conversation entirely. There’s another layer here.

Matt Ryan, who entered the league in the same draft class as Flacco, is now serving as the Falcons’ president of football. His voice will carry weight in shaping the quarterback room. Would Ryan endorse a steady veteran presence to stabilize the franchise? Or would he prefer a more aggressive swing to maximize Atlanta’s win-now window?

Other options like Tyson Bagent, Tanner McKee, Will Levis, Davis Mills, and Jarrett Stidham are reportedly being discussed in trade circles as teams evaluate depth options. Even Anthony Richardson Sr. has received permission to seek a trade, though it’s unclear what his market looks like.

Against that backdrop, Flacco offers something simple: proven competency at a reasonable cost. He’s cheaper than Cousins. He knows Stefanski’s system. And he’s shown he can keep a team competitive in short stretches.

The Falcons are about to reset their quarterback room. Whether that reset begins with a familiar 41-year-old face could tell us everything about how confident they truly are in their future.