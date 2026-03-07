Falcons' pursuit of Kyler Murray could be dealing with an unavoidable obstacle

Now that he's been released, the Atlanta Falcons should be all over Kyler Murray. A solid starting QB with proven success and mobility that would make Atlanta's run game the most dangerous in the NFL? Sign me up, especially if he's signing for the league minimum of $1.3 million, there's zero risk.

The Falcons are a solid landing spot that should intrigue the former No. 1 overall pick. Like let's be for real, who doesn't want to play with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts? If you're saying you're not you're either a bold-faced liar or likely not talented enough to be an NFL QB to begin with.

That situation is precisely why the Dirty Birds are near the top of Murray's wish list and have been consistently rumored to him, but there's still a team standing in the way: the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are looking to replace J.J. McCarthy, and a veteran like the 28-year-old could intrigue them.

The Vikings have been the favorites in the Kyler sweepstakes ever since he was cut, and Falcons fans should be worried. The two-time Pro Bowler would be playing with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota, while the starting job of a desperate QB-needy team is almost certainly his.

The Minnesota Vikings are the Atlanta Falcons' main threat in the Kyler Murray sweepstakes

Frankly, the fact that the Vikings are considered the favorites is preposterous. The only leg up they have on the Falcons is coaching, since Kevin O'Connell has had more recent success, but the support system of Kevin Stefanski and Matt Ryan may shift things in Atlanta's favor, especially with a new regime coming in.

Hell. even Murray's ex-teammate DeAndre Hopkins wants to see him in Minnesota. That basically says it all. This already felt like a losing battle but still one they should see through because even a glimmer of hope that he'd be willing to compete for a starting job in the NFC South should energize Stefanski.

Clearly, Stefanski has no qualms about starting a shorter QB, as he invested a third-round pick into 5-foot-11 Dillon Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft-- and he even started a few games for the Browns. So a 5-foot-10 Kyler isn't much different, especially when he is significantly more talented than Gabriel.

Murray is a great talent, but people forget about it because of his injury history and the fact that he was playing for an incompetent Cardinals' organization. He won the Heisman Trophy for a reason, so while signing another QB with injury concerns behind Michael Penix Jr. is a risk, there's a lot of upside.

That's why he's arguably the most coveted QB on the free-agent market. You won't have to break the bank for him compared to someone like Malik Willis, and he has far more established success than him. The Jets could be a threat, but let's be serious here, this this is a two-team race. It's either the Falcons or Vikings.

It's not like the guy is gonna embark on his MLB career seven seasons too late or anything, so at least Stefanski doesn't have to worry about that. But given how much mutual interest there seems to be between Murray and the Vikings, Atlanta may need to put on the full-court press to bridge the gap.