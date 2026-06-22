Falcons are falling behind in part of the NFC South's most important battle

In many respects the NFL is an arms race between teams. Theoretically, every team has roughly the same amount of resources (seven draft picks across seven rounds and an identical salary cap of financial resources) to keep the playing field level. But the reality of the NFL is far different.

Thanks to compensatory picks and salary cap accounting mechanics like bonus proration, some teams dedicate more resources on the field to winning. And other teams do not. The Atlanta Falcons, at least in 2026 fall into the latter category.

In an ongoing series on Substack, I am looking at the NFL division by division analyzing how teams build out their rosters. I use a proprietary model for draft picks that places their value on a salary cap scale. I also look at the actual cash that teams pay each player because salary cap hits can be manipulated and don't accurately represent the actual investment teams make.

And looking at the NFC South, the Falcons are running well behind the rest of the division.

How do the Falcons 2026 roster investments look right now?

While the rest of the NFC south has devoted $370 million or more into their rosters, Atlanta has only about $331 million applied to their on-field product. That difference will be difficult for them to overcome as they set out to win the division under new leadership. But yielding a high return on investment from some key players could help fill the void.

The Falcons aren't putting much cash into their roster for 2026. Over the Cap has the Falcons at 31st in the NFL in cash spending this year, ahead of only the Dolphins. And at 39% of their roster allocations devoted to veteran cash spending, it is the lowest mark in the division. The Falcons are firmly in rebuilding mode.

Where the Falcons are spending...and where they aren't

Tight end is where they are stepping ahead of the competition. Using the $15.045 million franchise tag on Kyle Pitts makes him the third-highest paid player at the position in the NFL. The Saints and Bucs are each paying their top tight end roughly two-thirds of what the Falcons are paying Pitts.

But there are several position groups where Atlanta comes up short compared to the rest of the NFC South. Their investment in the offensive line ($55 million) is over $25 million behind the next closest team. Their defensive line spending is closer to the rest of the pack but still comes up short of the pack at $77 million.

Prior to extending Drake London to a well-earned four-year, $141.5 million extension the Falcons were last in the division in resources allocated at receiver. But after the extension pushed London's 2026 cash from just under $17 million to $32.9 million, they have vaulted into the pole position.

That extension not only changed their rleative position in receiver spending, it also pushed them closer to the rest of the division in total spending.

The big bet

Roster resources are but one of several different ways that teams can attempt to gain an advantage in the NFL. But just because a team spends more cash or draft capital than another doesn't automatically mean they will be better. The return on that investment - the actual performance those resources provide - is the more important factor.

To that end the Falcons hold one of the biggest wildcards in the division. Their quarterback "spend" this year is third in the division, driven almost entirely by Michael Penix Jr.'s draft slot. If he, or the low-cost flyer they took on Tua Tagovailoa, are able to perform at a top 10-12 level, then the return the Falcons get at the position is considerably higher than the investment they put in.

That's the path to Atlanta bridging the gap between what each NFC South puts into their on-field product and what they get out of it.