Drake London's lucrative extension with Falcons saw one burning question resurface

The Atlanta Falcons finally did it. With the shot clock running down, they agreed to terms on a four-year, $141.5 million extension with star receiver Drake London on Tuesday. His $35.25 million AAV makes him the third-highest paid WR in the NFL and he's set to receive $100 million guaranteed.

On paper, it's cut and dry. Because of his fifth-year option, London is under contract in Atlanta through 2030 and they think this deal will age better over time due to the evolving receiver market. The Falcons retained their young star, there should be nothing to complain about, but this is a risk.

Let me make something clear, the risk has nothing to do with the 24-year-old but rather the situation the Falcons are currently in. He'll continue to thrive as the WR1 in the offense, but if you're paying a guy with no Pro Bowls or All-Pros this much money, there has to be a master plan with the QB room.

What is the Atlanta Falcons' long-term plan at the quarterback position?

The main issue is about who will throw him the football. Right now, the Dirty Birds are in the midst of a quarterback battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, but I'm not convinced either of them is the long-term answer at QB even if they're both above average playing for Kevin Stefanski.

Penix is ramping up following another ACL tear, but even when he's on the field, he hasn't been consistent. We've seen flashes of the upside, but his accuracy is an issue. And the Falcons signed Tua for $1.3 million in free agency. That's not franchise QB money, he's more of a bridge starter with upside if anything. So 2026 should be more of a transition season under center.

And then you have the elephant in the room: the 2027 NFL Draft class. The Falcons are bound to be doing their homework on one of the strongest QB drafts in recent memory. Arch Manning. Dante Moore. Darian Mensah. Drew Mestemaker. Julian Sayin. Jayden Maiava. The options are limitless, and if they're bad enough to land a franchise QB in 2027, that consistency will be ideal for London.

You don't want to waste the USC product's prime years with unstable quarterback play. They've already wasted enough of his best years with no playoff appearances to show for it. So even if Penix is the signal-caller able to get the best production out of him or Tua is solid, the Falcons need a real franchise QB. You don't want to turn this into another Garrett Wilson situation.

Drake London is one of the more QB-proof receivers in the NFL so he'll excel regardless, but the quarterback play is holding him back from being one of the true elite receivers. So if the Falcons want this $141.5 million investment to age better over time, they're going to have to figure out their QB woes beyond this season.