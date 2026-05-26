Falcons could again fall victim to eerily close NFC South title race in 2026

The Atlanta Falcons are heading into the 2026 NFL season with a projected fourth-place finish in the NFC South. But in a division that refuses to separate itself from the pack, that ranking might not mean nearly as much as it sounds…

In some post-schedule release analysis from CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles, the NFC South once again looks like one of the most tightly clustered divisions in football as he believes that the NFC South winner will finish with 10 or fewer wins.

“For four straight years, the NFC South has failed to produce a team with more than 10 wins; the last one was Tom Brady's Buccaneers in 2021. That streak will run to five years.”

“Part of that is the projected similarity of the teams.” Perles continued. “At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers' O/U is 8.5 wins, the Saints and Panthers are at 7.5, and the Falcons are at 6.5. There will be some sort of all four teams beating each other up: The Buccaneers are no longer a clear cut above, as last season showed, the Panthers made some big moves, the Falcons still have lots of offensive talent and some intriguing young pieces on defense, and the Saints are a low-key dark horse to win the division.”

The Falcons are still viewed as a roster with offensive talent that stacks up well against their division rivals. The issue is consistency, particularly at quarterback and in a system still adjusting to new leadership under head coach Kevin Stefanski in his debut season…

Falcons stack up better against the NFC South than they're believed to

While Tampa Bay enters the season as the favorite, but they are coming off an 8-9 finish tied at the top of the division last year. The Panthers won the NFC South but that required a tiebreaker. The Saints have retooled offensively and added skill talent, but remain unproven at quarterback.

What comes next

Every team has questions. So while the Falcons entering 2026 as a projected fourth-place team in the NFC South sounds like a setback. But the broader league reality tells a different story.

This is a division defined by parity, coaching transitions, quarterback uncertainty, and minimal separation between all four teams. And according to CBS Sports’ early outlook, it’s also a division unlikely to produce a 10-win champion for a fifth straight year.

In that kind of environment, Atlanta’s projection isn’t a verdict. It’s just the starting point of a race where almost nothing is decided yet. And the closer things are, the easier it is for the Dirty Birds to shock the world come January.