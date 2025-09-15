The Atlanta Falcons might have found a gem in defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Two weeks into his first season in the position, he's already making a major impact in shifting the identity of this team.

The former New York Jets interim head coach brought all kinds of looks against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Despite a middling performance from the Falcons' offense, Ulbrich's unit was able to lead Atlanta to its first victory of the season.

Less than a year after being cast off by New York, he already looks like one of the fastest-rising coordinators in football.

Jeff Ulbrich is proving the Falcons were right to hire him

For the first time in over a decade, it feels like the Falcons can dictate the game on defense. This unit has consistently been a problem for Atlanta, especially up front. The team hasn't had a player put up double-digit sacks since Vic Beasley did it back in 2016. Even at the height of the Matt Ryan-Julio Jones connection, the defense was never good enough to propel Atlanta to a Super Bowl win.

But Ulbrich is changing things in Atlanta. His unit shut down a dangerous Vikings offense on prime time, putting the rest of the league on notice. In his second NFL start, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy was constantly under fire. He was sacked six times on the night and barely managed to complete half of his passes.

The Falcons brought unique pressures throughout the game, using stunts and blitzes to confuse the young quarterback. On multiple occasions, Atlanta rushers went unblocked on their way to the quarterback. More than anything, that's a testament to the coordinator's ability to manipulate the opposing offensive line.

They were able to shut down Minnesota's rushing attack, too. After the Vikings leaned heavily into the run in their Week 1 win, the Falcons held them to just 78 yards on the ground in prime time.

Perhaps the most important facet of Ulbrich's impact is his ability to get the most out of his young defenders. Rookie edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker both got to McCarthy in big moments. Both of Atlanta's interceptions came from rookies, with Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. getting their hands on the football.

It's still early in the year, but Falcons fans should be encouraged by the trajectory of this defense. Ulbrich seems to have finally built a unit that this team can lean on.

For more Atlanta Falcons news and analysis: