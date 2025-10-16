Falcons are making this perfect Kirk Cousins trade destination impossible to ignore

Now that Michael Penix Jr. has effectively silenced all doubts about his suitability to be the Atlants Falcons' franchise quarterback, trade talks for Kirk Cousins are becoming more prevalent. The main destination was Cincinnati, who instead traded for Joe Flacco—which has seen the Cousins market slow down.

Lamar Jackson and Brock Purdy are still injured, but another landing spot has come out of left field to surpass both the Ravens and 49ers. Justin Fields is arguably the worst starting quarterback in the NFL right now, so the New York Jets could emerge as a destination for the four-time Pro Bowler.

For an 0-6 Jets team who is counting down the days until the 2026 NFL Draft, Cousins can at least provide some stability to an offense that has looked like an absolute dumpster fire. Jets OC Tanner Engstrand is in shackles tailoring an offense around Fields, so Darren Mougey benching the former first-rounder for Tyrod Taylor or considering a trade option is expected.

Terry Fontenot should be trying to send Kirk Cousins to New York

Against the Denver Broncos in Week 6, Fields threw for just 45 passing yards and took nine sacks–and it's becoming clear he does not have the processing ability to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

The big concern with Gang Green is the team is expected to be sellers, not buyers, at the deadline. Making matters worse is that Garrett Wilson will miss time with a hyperextended knee and Breece Hall could soon be on his way out of Florham Park.

The situation in New York is a significant downgrade from what Cousins has to work with in Atlanta. Going from Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London, to Isaiah Davis, Josh Reynolds, and Mason Taylor could be what puts the nail in the coffin for the Michigan State product's NFL career.

The 37-year-old might not be the star he was five years ago, but remains a quality bridge starter at this stage in his career—even after throwing a career-high 16 interceptions in 14 starts last season.

However, it's no guarantee that a trade gets done, as Cousins' contract and injury history still loom large. For a rebuilding team like the Jets, trading a third or fourth-round draft pick for a bridge QB would be textbook organizational malpractice, but would be a Terry Fontenot masterclass.

The Dirty Birds don't mind keeping Cousins as insurance behind Penix, and that remains a legitimate possibility. Even without a quarterback controversy, all signs point to him remaining a Falcon through 2025, but he would be a far superior fit in Engstrand's offense than Fields or Tyrod Taylor.