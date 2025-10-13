It's already painfully obvious how badly Bengals whiffed on Kirk Cousins trade

The Atlanta Falcons had found the perfect trade destination for Kirk Cousins until they didn't. The Cincinnati Bengals were desperate for quarterback stability after Joe Burrow went down with a toe injury, yet inexplicably chose to acquire Joe Flacco over the four-time Pro Bowler.

And in Flacco's Bengals debut, he proved just how costly that decision will turn out to be. In Cincinnati's 27-18 loss against the Green Bay Packers, Flacco recorded a staggering 45 pass attempts—yet hardly surpassed 200 passing yards.

Since Burrow went down, the Bengals are 0-4, and the failure to trade for Cousins is looking like a colossal missed opportunity, There was cause for optimism in the 40-year-old's Week 6 start, as the offense looked vastly improved, but it reminded fans that a superior option was available for the taking.

Joe Flacco's rough Week 6 makes Bengals fans wish they chased Kirk Cousins

The former Super Bowl MVP went 29-of-45 for 219 yards and two scores against the stout Green Bay defense. Moreover, his connections with both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins shined in the loss, which was offensive production they never got out of Jake Browning.

While the numbers look good on paper, he averaged just 4.9 yards per completion. Behind a suspect Cincinnati offensive line, Flacco's lack of mobility is a concern—and even with that cap hit, Cousins has more to offer.

The Michigan State product started 14 games for the Dirty Birds in 2024, where he threw 18 touchdowns and a career-high 16 interceptions before being replaced by Michael Penix Jr., who remains Atlanta's future under center.

However, Cousins' visceral decline was affected by his torn Achilles suffered in 2023, yet is now almost two years removed from the injury and could still act as a bridge starter for a roster competing for a playoff spot.

The Falcons have just over three weeks to facilitate a trade for the 37-year-old, and it doesn't seem like anything is imminent. Raheem Morris has been open that while Penix is the starter, Cousins is a welcomed insurance option—and they are comfortable keeping him beyond the trade deadline.

The veteran quarterback was the first named listed by ESPN's Adam Schefter while discussing potential trade candidates, but the market is slow at the moment. Both Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson are nearing returns from injury, which means there are few viable destinations right now.

If the losing continues in Cincy, it will only become clear that they squandered a golden opportunity to stay competitive—which could be the reason Cousins retires a Falcon should no other opportunity arise.