Falcons are playing with fire if they lose forgotten draft bust to NFC South rival

The Atlanta Falcons traded franchise legend, and arguably the best player in their history, Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 in exchange for a third-round pick -- a pick that was eventually used on Western Kentucky outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone.

Malone's career never reached the heights that you would expect from a player who had an FBS-leading 17.5 sacks in his final season of college. The Falcons clearly think he has hit his ceiling and appear to be content with letting him walk in free agency after a disappointing four seasons.

Unfortunately, they may be playing with fire as their NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly have strong interest after they hosted him for a visit on Thursday.

At this point, he will likely be cast into a special teams role. However, there is always that chance that he develops into a productive defender, burning the team that would then have to play him twice a year. The irony of all of this is that Ryan would be a large reason Malone wouldn't return to Atlanta.

DeAngelo Malone's talents could burn the Falcons if he remains in the NFC South

Nothing is scarier than seeing your team let a talented player sign with a division rival. The last thing any of us wants to see is a hated team benefit from the team's negligence. And watching the 26-year-old ending up with a division rival is a choice that can easily burn Ryan and this new Falcons' regime.

The Bucs are looking for pass-rush help. Malone wouldn't stick out as a fix to that, but he has shown flashes when given the opportunity to play. He's not someone who would deter them from drafting a star edge rusher in the draft, but the potential is there if he joins Zac Robinson in Tampa Bay.

Two seasons ago, he torched the Las Vegas Raiders for two sacks and three quarterback hits, which will likely represent his final sacks as a member of his hometown team. Last season, he clinched a stunning home, primetime game against the Buffalo Bills by intercepting Josh Allen in the red zone.

Despite not making a single start, he has played in 58 games in his four-year NFL career, and has three sacks, five quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, 59 tackles, and that interception.

Obviously, those stats aren't going to intrigue anyone. But there is no denying that he has talent that has rarely been used. Outside of his strong 1,128 career snaps on special teams, he has played just 327 snaps on defense. His rookie season started with what has ended up being a career-high 216 snaps, followed by inconsistent usage in the years since.

If a team like the Bucs can unlock something, they may find a player who can have five or six sacks as a rotational piece, but at the very least, it's worth taking a flier on a guy the Dirty Birds failed to unlock time and time again.