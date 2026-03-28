Falcons have nothing to lose and everything to gain by bringing back ex-Pro Bowler

One weakness stands out for the Atlanta Falcons, and CBS Sports analyst Zachary Pereles pointed straight at it… The defensive line. Atlanta lost David Onyemata in free agency, and the uncomfortable truth is the Falcons were already one of the league’s worst run defenses with him in the lineup.

Which is why the name that keeps surfacing makes more and more sense by the day… Calais Campbell.

At first glance, it sounds like a nostalgia signing. A 39-year-old, 18-year veteran, six-time Pro Bowler nearing the end. But the deeper you look, the more this feels like the exact type of move smart teams make when they know precisely what they’re missing. Because Campbell is still a problem.

Calais Campbell has still got it, and the Atlanta Falcons can use his experience to their advantage

In 2025 with the Arizona Cardinals, Campbell started all 17 games and posted 6.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and 43 tackles. He earned a 72.2 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, his 14th straight season clearing that mark.

Even better for Atlanta’s needs: a 69.2 run defense grade and an 85th percentile run stop rate. He also blocked a field goal. Then blocked a PAT the following week.

The Falcons don’t need him to be 2017 Calais Campbell. They need 500 snaps of violent, disciplined, gap-sound football that prevents teams from running straight through them in December. That’s exactly what he still provides.

Another layer that makes it even for logical for Atlanta

Campbell has played for five franchises in his career, including a season with the Falcons earlier in his journey. He knows the building. He knows the expectations. He knows what this market looks like when the team is close versus when it’s rebuilding.

This version of the Falcons is clearly closer to the former. And that matters, because Campbell has openly admitted he’s evaluating whether to retire or make one final run at a Super Bowl. And this team is much better off than the Atlanta squad he played for back in 2023.

The Falcons don’t have a first-round pick, which makes plugging holes with proven veterans even more important. They also don’t need Campbell to be the future. They need him to stabilize the present while younger pieces develop around him. It’s the definition of a low risk, high leverage move.

That’s the kind of signing that doesn’t win headlines in March but wins games in November. And for a Falcons team trying to finally turn promise into consistency, signing Calais Campbell is about knowing exactly what you are, and exactly what you’re missing.