Falcons are running out of excuses not to extend Kyle Pitts after TE domino falls

Part of why the Atlanta Falcons have yet to extend Kyle Pitts is because they feel comfortable allowing him to play out the season on the franchise tag. The other part is because Bijan Robinson and Drake London should take priority, but honestly, neither of those explanations is a valid excuse.

The other reason the Falcons have waited so long because their fallback option was still available. If all else failed, Atlanta could just pursue a reunion with Kevin Stefanski's old friend David Njoku. But Njoku is now off the board, which is applying extra pressure on Ian Cunningham to get a deal done.

According to Ian Rapoport, the 29-year-old signed a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with the Los Angeles Chargers. Njoku was still available for so long because no team was willing to give him the money he was looking for, which could be the same issue that plagues Pitts if the Falcons keep taking their sweet time.

David Njoku signing with the Chargers means the Falcons must extend Kyle Pitts

The Falcons did not draft a tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft. Aside from Austin Hooper, who isn't a threat to the 25-year-old's job, they didn't make any major signings at the tight end position. And in a Stefanski offense which is incredibly tight end-friendly, they can't afford to lose Pitts right about now.

It's not like the Dirty Birds have an Eli Stowers or Harold Fannin Jr. waiting in the wings. If Pitts leaves or is traded, Hooper and Charlie Woerner will headline the TE room, which can't happen. Do you really want to see Atlanta sign Darren Waller or reunite with Jonnu Smith because they weren't proactive in signing Njoku?

Coming off of a major bounce-back season, the 2021 first-round pick signed his franchise tag late last week. This means he'll make roughly $15 million in 2026, but that top-of-market price tag at the TE position is something that Pitts covets over three or four seasons, but he hasn't earned that yet.

The former Mackey Award winner was elite down the stretch, but he also did most of his damage while London was hurt, which mostly came in one game against the Bucs. Yet he still set career-highs in receptions (88) and touchdowns (5) and totaled his most receiving yards since his rookie season.

All the Falcons want to see from Pitts before they pay him big money is more consistency, which Njoku would've offered despite his lack of upside. He would have been the perfect get for Atlanta had they not extended the Florida product, but since they chose to play the waiting game, they're betting on his price tag decreasing before a deal gets done.