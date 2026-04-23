Adam Schefter doubled down on Kyle Pitts trade buzz as the NFL Draft nears

The NFL Draft is just about here, and anticipation is finally at its peak. Even though the Atlanta Falcons don't have a first-round pick, their first draft under new GM Ian Cunningham could be a doozy, especially if the rumors that they're open to dealing Kyle Pitts come to fruition on Thursday or Friday.

Even though the Falcons franchise tagged Pitts last month, it hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning. ESPN's Adam Schefter was one of the first to report that Atlanta may take calls on the 25-year-old, but with speculation bubbling, he doubled down on those rumors on his podcast this week.

"“Watch to see if the Falcons can find a trade partner for Kyle Pitts, who they’re open to dealing.”" Adam Schefter

Schefter didn't divulge much information, but he did reveal that the Dirty Birds are "open to dealing" Pitts. This is a new regime entering their first draft with just five picks. Of course they're open to dealing him. But just because they're open to it doesn't mean that he will inevitably be traded.

Are these Kyle Pitts trade rumors real or strategy on the Falcons' part?

Pitts has been floated in trade rumors several times before, and Terry Fontenot never dealt him. But this isn't Fontenot we're dealing with anymore. Cunningham has been open in that it's his job description to listen to offers. For the right price, anyone is available, but that's not a smoking gun.

I'm sure teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos-- all of whom have a need at tight end-- would be willing to call. If Atlanta can get a second-round pick in exchange for the Florida Gator, they'll be forced to seriously consider it, but they can't get desperate to add draft picks.

Frankly, they would be losing value if they got anything less than a first-round pick. Pitts is playing on the tag and is set to be a free agent next offseason, but someone would pay him. So at least in the event they decide to trade him, the Falcons can control the situation and get something in return.

While making over $15 million in 2026, the former top-five pick is set to be the NFL's highest-paid tight end. However, he's also vying for a new extension that'll make him one of the highest-paid TEs in NFL history. And paying him that money is a major risk on Atlanta's part given his lack of consistency.

2025 was a step in the right direction, but even in Kevin Stefanskis TE-friendly offense, they want to make sure he can replicate his late-2025 production with Drake London back in the lineup. He should be a security blanket for Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa, so we'll see how things go in 2026.

The Falcons also have to pay London and Bijan Robinson, but given how much cap space they will have in 2027 and 2028, that won't be an issue. Schefter's words (and this whole Pitts trade saga), could just be an attempt from the front office to drive up the price to make trading him worth it.