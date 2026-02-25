Kevin Stefanski just silenced any shred of doubt about Kyle Pitts' future in Atlanta

Now that the Atlanta Falcons have officially used the franchise tag on Kyle Pitts, the next step is signing him to a long-term extension. It's risky to do so before seeing how he'll fare in Kevin Stefanski's offense, but after a bounce-back season, the price tag to retain him isn't getting cheaper.

All offseason, the excitement around hiring Stefanski was seeing how he would utilize Bijan Robinson and Drake London, and even aid Michael Penix Jr.'s development, but Pitts' name hardly came up. That was mainly due to his murky future, but Stefanski made sure to publicly set the record straight.

While addressing the media on Tuesday to kick off the NFL combine festivities, the two-time Coach of the Year was asked about his rising star tight end, and his answer didn't disappoint. He had nothing but praise for Pitts and said that he's excited to work with him, which put a surprise possibility to rest.

Stefanski on Pitts: Obviously Kyle's a guy that I think very highly of, both professionally and personally, so excited to work with him. Obviously, his talent is evidence. I can see it on tape and what he's been able to do in his career to date. So a guy that we're excited to… — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) February 24, 2026

There has been some speculation about the Falcons tagging and trading the 25-year-old, but that doesn't seem to be likely anymore. Stefanski wouldn't think so highly of Pitts or want to work with him if the plan was to trade him, so it seems like this is complete confirmation he will be back in Atlanta.

Any possibility of the Falcons tagging and trading Kyle Pitts no longer exists

Not only did Stefanski give the Florida product a major endorsement at the combine, he's said it multiple times throughout the offseason. I'm not Sherlock Holmes or anything, but that doesn't sound like him trying to save face. This behavior is a clue that this marriage is something that will work out.

Moreover, Pitts has been vocal in his excitement about Stefanski, so the feeling is mutual. Prior coaching staffs and regimes had no idea how to use him, so there's no coach who is a better fit for getting the most out of a former generational TE prospect than the TE-friendliest coach in the NFL.

Pitts has been inconsistent at times, which has left some fans apprehensive about the possibility of Ian Cunningham awarding him a long-term extension, but that's a better outcome than watching him thrive elsewhere. If that happens, I guarantee that the Dirty Birds couldn't bear to watch that happen.

Besides, a Pitts trade would never provide the return on investment that Cunningham and the front office would need, so they're better off keeping him as a security blanket for Michael Penix Jr. and as someone who can help open up the offense not only for Stefanski but for London and Bijan as well.

Tag and trades are incredibly uncommon, so even if they don't reach common ground, time is on the Falcons' side.