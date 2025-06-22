Falcons are sitting on two breakout stars and the league has no idea

The Atlanta Falcons spent the offseason searching for pass rush help, which they found in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, little do they know, much of their help would come from players already on their roster: Zach Harrison and Arnold Ebiketie.

Two edge rushers will quietly turn into stars for the Atlanta Falcons

Starting with Zach Harrison, the third-year player has yet to stick in one role for a couple of years. He started as an edge defender as a rookie and then moved to play primarily inside last year.

As a rookie, he broke out in his final few games, showcasing excellent power and pass-rushing ability. Unfortunately, his switch to the inside didn't help him last year as he fell into irrelevancy.

That will change under Jeff Ulbrich and position coach Nate Ollie. Ollie already said Harrison will move outside, where he is best suited to dominate.

His rookie season showcased his potential, which helped him become, at one point, a No. 1 recruit coming out of high school.

Don't be surprised when he becomes a guy who registers 8-10 sacks and a bunch of tackles for loss.

As for Ebiketie, he finished his third season on a hot streak, racking up five sacks in the final six games.

We have been waiting a while for the second-round pick to reach his double-digit sack potential. His career has been riddled with brilliant and lackluster streaks.

However, he will turn into a consistent performer in his fourth year. He has more help next to him with Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., and Leonard Floyd, and is entering a contract year.

Ebiketie is being slept on as the team's potential leader in sacks. He showed how he could dominate late last season and will continue that momentum into an exciting 2025 season.

Altogether, if the Dirty Birds can get these two players to reach their potential, to go with their new talent, their defense will have a dramatic rise.

