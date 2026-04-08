Falcons are staring down an inevitable reality with former Georgia Tech star

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback room looks to be complete after signing Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Siemian this offseason but there are layers behind the impending competition between Tua and Michael Penix Jr., as it doesn't seem like the Falcons are done just yet looking at the available QBs.

The QB room itself does not have enough upside, so Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski could look to shake things up during the 2026 NFL Draft. This is not to say that Ty Simpson or Carson Beck is a viable option, but Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King later on in the draft could be gaining steam.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have a 30 visit with King lined up this week. The 25-year-old is consistently mocked as a sixth or seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft, so on late Day 3 or if he becomes an undrafted free agent, they should definitely consider keeping him in-state.

Haynes King could become the Atlanta Falcons' new Taysom Hill with his mobility

He's not garnering much attention mainly due to his age, but King isn't someone the Dirty Birds would draft to start over Penix or Tagovailoa. The main reason he's on the NFL radar is because of his dual-threat ability , which he has over them both, and his lengthy starting experience.

Across his three seasons at Georgia Tech, King did more than alter their fortunes overnight. He threw 55 touchdowns, but only threw a combined 28 in the last two seasons. However, he ran for 36 touchdowns with the Yellow Jackets, including 15 rushing scores and a career-high 953 rushing yards in 2025. And he ran a 4.46 second 40-yard dash. Only Taylen Green was faster at QB.

If you look at that production, it's fairly obvious that the reigning ACC Player of the Year is best suited for a Taysom Hill-like backup role. He can come in in select packages and help the Falcons move the sticks in short-yardage situations. And with how awful they were on third down in 2025, King would be the perfect swiss army knife.

If there's any team who knows the damage someone in a Hill-like role can do, it's the Falcons, who have dealt with the brunt of his impact over his time with the New Orleans. And if Penix and Tua keep struggling, it's worth exploring all avenues at quarterback before drafting a signal-caller early in 2027.

Besides, Penix's future is far from certain while Tua is only under contract for one year, so what's the harm in taking a shot on an in-state sensation? Matt Ryan and the front office were at Georgia Tech's Pro Day and they clearly see something in him, so let's see if this visit morphs into a low-stakes dart throw on Day 3