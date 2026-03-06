Former Georgia Tech star could morph into the Falcons' own Taysom Hill in the NFL

Few teams understand the magnitude of the weapon Taysom Hill has become for the New Orleans Saints better than the Atlanta Falcons. After all, facing him twice per season for more than a half-decade will do that to you, especially when he's been such a thorn in the Falcons' side for years now.

Hill is a swiss army knife in every definition of the word, and versatility is becoming all the rage in the modern NFL. Having someone who can be used as a running back in short yardage situations, can line up to pass if need be, and can also do damage in the receiving game is a difficult player to stop.

Given how much Hill has tortured the Dirty Birds, they could look to find their own human swiss army knife, and one player is already coming to mind. After a strong showing at the combine, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King is showing the potential to be a real weapon for Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta.

Haynes King could be the key to the Falcons finding their own Taysom Hill

King spent the last three seasons as the starter for the Yellow Jackets, where he threw for nearly 8,000 yards and helped change the fortunes of a rough program overnight. He took them to three straight bowl games, but his most impressive accomplishment was leading GT to nine wins in 2025.

The reigning ACC Offensive Player of the Year ran a 4.46 40-yard dash, which is proving he has what it takes to step into a role like Hill. The only signal-caller who logged a faster time than him was Taylen Green, while King's 40 time is eerily similar to the 4.44 40 time he recorded at BYU's Pro Day in 2017.

Not only would drafting the 25-year-old mean that you're keeping him in Atlanta, he would be an interesting low-stakes dart throw for the Falcons at QB. He's not a player who is a real threat to take Michael Penix Jr.'s job, but could provide insurance to a quarterback room in desperate need of it.

Ian Cunningham wouldn't have to break the bank to draft him either, because he's at best a sixth or seventh-round draft pick. With that mobility, starting experience and dual-threat ability, it's worth taking a shot on him to see if Stefanski can help him work on his mechanics or find a role for him somewhere.

Now that the Falcons are releasing Kirk Cousins, the QB room is a major point of emphasis this offseason, especially with Penix's recovery timeline still unclear. With that in mind, a local star could be what Atlanta's QB room needs, especially if they can mold him into a weapon like the Saints boast.