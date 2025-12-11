Falcons are taking a trip down memory lane with latest rumored uniform change

Atlanta Falcons fans have been waiting years for a uniform change, and it seems like they're finally receiving their wish. Rumor has it that the Falcons are the latest team to file a uniform change headed into 2026, which means that the disgusting jerseys they currently wear are finally vanishing for good.

The Dirty Birds' red and black color scheme has some of the most elite uniform potential in the NFL, but just like the on-field product, the current jerseys are highly disappointing. The morphed red and black color and the all-caps lettering was a massive step backwards from the Matt Ryan-era jerseys.

The same rumor, which came from Zach Cohen, came with some additional information. While the Falcons unveiled a retro logo design on social media, which is speculated to be the new full-time logo, as it seems like the new uniforms could be a modernized spin on the throwback jerseys.

EXCLUSIVE: I can confirm the Atlanta Falcons as a 5th team that filed for uniform changes for 2026 🚨



I spent weeks investigating details:

- Throwback-inspired looks

- ‘66 throwbacks staying

- Red helmet?

- UPDATED LOGO



More info & FAQs in video, past reports in replies👇 pic.twitter.com/wanJ6FoAup — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) December 11, 2025

After years of begging, the Falcons are finally receiving new uniforms

However, Cohen provided even more information. The black 1966 throwback jerseys the Falcons wear on occasion are seemingly here to stay. And this is because the new jerseys are supposedly a nod to the many eras of Atlanta football over the decades, making for a cool trip down memory lane.

However, he followed that up by saying only the Falcons' 20th century jerseys will be a part of the modern tune up, as the new uniform will will have aspects of several classic uniforms. That means the jerseys the team wore during the recent 2016 Super Bowl run won't be incorporated in the new look.

Cohen also added that he expects the new uniforms to come with red helmets, while adding that the Falcons have also discussed implementing silver pants and a red alternate uniform in some capacity. No other details about the rebrand are known yet, but stay tuned for additional updates from us.

It sounds like Arthur Blank is using the past to usher in a new era for the future, and that starts with the gameday get-up. Since Falcons have been wearing these jerseys, the losing has followed. So here's hoping the new threads will usher in an era of winning football in Atlanta going forward.