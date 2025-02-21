Falcons become NFC South's best team with All-SEC 7-round NFL Mock Draft

The Atlanta Falcons may have accidentally stumbled backward into a quarterback after the whole Kirk Cousins/Michael Penix Jr. debacle during the 2024 NFL Draft, but that doesn't change the fact that Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris oversaw arguably the worst draft class in the league last season.

The Falcons could be in for some serious organizational change if they are unable to make some noise in the NFC South this season. With the Buccaneers seemingly taking hold of the division, Fontenot knows that he needs to bring in some talented youngsters despite having only four picks in this class.

The best way for Atlanta to get new young talent could be to stay local. The Falcons could use every pick they have in the NFL Draft on SEC players, and they could still build a winner.

Atlanta Falcons All-SEC 7-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 15: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

Even though Penn State's Abdul Carter has firmly leapfrogged him in the pass rusher rankings, and Georgia's Mykel Williams may be ahead of him as well thanks to his ability to defend the run with relative ease, Pearce's ability to scream off the edge and cause havoc for quarterbacks is sorely needed in Atlanta.

Pearce would start immediately for the Falcons, even if he is a little light at this point in time and needs to improve his run defense. The Falcons, who haven't had a quality pass rush in what feels like forever, would be willing to work with him.

Round 2, Pick 46: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Atlanta's cornerback room has AJ Terrell and a bunch of aggressively mediocre assorted veterans who will likely not be able to influence winning next season. Amos is the type of player Morris will love to work with, given his size and ability to wash receivers out of plays entirely at the line.

Amos has such great ball skills and open-field tackling that he should end up as a Top 50 selection despite a lack of great speed. Alongside Terrell, Amos should have the perfect veteran mentor to learn from as he gets his feet wet in the pros.

Round 4, Pick 117: Smael Mondon Jr, LB, Georgia

While Troy Andersen has shown flashes, his injury history might make it very hard for the Falcons to roll into another season expecting much from him. Mondon plays with such fire and reckless abandon that he could eventually become a high-end starter if he goes to the right scheme.

Mondon is a smaller linebacker at around 230 pounds who doesn't stand out as a run-stuffing tackler, but he will make some noise immediately as a coverage star who can lock up tight ends and make plays on the ball, all while showcasing great athleticism.

Round 7, Pick 244: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia

Speed, speed, and did I mention speed? Smith may have only caught 20 passes in four seasons before tallying 48 in 2024, but the slender wideout was able to become a quality deep threat in the Bulldogs offense thanks to his ability to burn up the field like no other.

Smith is so fast that he has been timed with a sub-4.3 40-yard dash in high school and has posted a 10.1 100-yard dash time. That is on the fringe of world-class. While he needs some refinement in the other aspects of his game, the seventh round is the time to bet on guys with unrefined yet spectacular traits.