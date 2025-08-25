Falcons' biggest rival could make a move for recent big release

Morgan Fox was signed by the Atlanta Falcons to be a quality veteran who would be rotated in to give the likes of Ruke Orhorhoro, David Onyemata, and Zach Harrison a rest.

Instead, he fell from being a starter to playing with all the bottom-of-the-depth-chart guys in the final preseason game, before quickly getting released on Saturday. It was a dud signing by Terry Fontenot.

While it didn't work out in Atlanta, Fox can still be a quality player for another team, and the most obvious team is one that fans will not be happy with, the New Orleans Saints.

Saints will clearly add the Falcons' disappointing veteran

While experts have lamented the Atlanta Falcons' defensive line, the New Orleans Saints' situation at is much worse.

The Saints brought in a whole new coaching staff, with Kellen Moore as their head coach and Brandon Staley as their defensive coordinator.

Their front office hardly addressed the interior of the defensive line, only adding Davon Godchaux, former-Falcon Jonathan Bullard, and Jonah Williams, which should have Staley extremely worried.

However, Morgan Fox's release should be music to his ears. The two spent time together with the Rams in 2020, which also happens to be when he had career-highs in sacks (6) and tackles for loss (8)

Since then, he has had a 6.5-sack, 8-TFL season, which came as a first-year Charger in 2022.

Considering the need and the fit, it is painfully clear that Morgan Fox will be the newest Saint.

And, as so usually happens with this team, he will probably destroy the Falcons when the two teams meet in November and January.

