Falcons final 53-man roster prediction: Matt Ryan's trade compensation holds on

We have reached that exciting time of the year where you can just taste the regular season.
However, this isn't an exciting time for many inside the NFL; instead, this is a time filled with anxiety as 100s of athletes feel their stomach drop anytime they receive a phone call.
Along with 31 other teams, the Atlanta Falcons will have to crush the dreams of many as they trim their roster down the the final 53 before August 26th's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
As we wait for the official one, here is an educated guess at which 53 names will make the roster. Plus, who will get first dibs at the limited practice squad spots.
The final prediction for the Falcons' final 53-man roster
Quarterback (3):
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Kirk Cousins
- Easton Stick
Running back (3):
- Bijan Robinson
- Tyler Allgeier
- Nathan Carter
Wide receiver (7):
- Drake London
- Darnell Mooney
- Ray-Ray McCloud III
- KhaDarel Hodge
- Casey Washington
- Jamal Agnew
- Chris Blair
Tight end (3):
- Kyle Pitts
- Charlie Woerner
- Feleipe Franks
Offensive tackle (3):
- Jake Matthews
- Elijah Wilkinson
- Brandon Parker
- Kaleb McGary (Proj. IL)
- Storm Norton (Proj. IL)
Interior offensive line (5):
- Matthew Bergeron
- Chris Lindstrom
- Ryan Neuzil
- Jovaughn Gwyn
- Kyle Hinton
Defensive line (6):
- David Onyemata
- Ruke Orhorhoro
- Zach Harrison
- Brandon Dorlus
- Ta'Quon Graham
- Kentavius Street
Edge rusher (6):
- Leonard Floyd
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Jalon Walker
- James Pearce Jr.
- Bralen Trice
- DeAngelo Malone
Linebacker (4):
- Kaden Elliss
- Troy Andersen
- Divine Deablo
- JD Bertrand
Cornerback (6):
- A.J. Terrell
- Mike Hughes
- Billy Bowman Jr.
- Clark Phillips III
- Natrone Brooks
- C.J. Henderson
Safety (4):
- Jessie Bates III
- Xavier Watts
- Jordan Fuller
- DeMarcco Hellams
Special teams:
- Younghoe Koo, Kicker
- Bradley Pinion, Punter
- Liam McCullough, Long snapper
Practice squad possibilities:
- Elijah Dotson or Jashaun Corbin, RB
- Nick Nash, WR
- Dylan Drummond or David Sills V, WR
- Jack Nelson, OT
- Khalid Kareem, EDGE
- LaCale London, DL
- Josh Woods, LB
- Cobee Bryant, CB
- Lamar Jackson, CB
- Dee Alford, CB
- Lenny Krieg, K (IPP spot)
The Falcons' RB3 competition is an interesting one; all four guys—Nathan Carter, Carlos Washington Jr. (if healthy), Elijah Dotson, and Jashaun Corbin—have a shot at backing up the two stars.
The wide receiver position has been locked down with another strong preseason showing by veteran Chris Blair.
Offensive tackle has become a huge issue with Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton both potentially going on the short-term injured reserve. The coaching staff now must rely on Elijah Wilkinson bumping outside.
The past two predictions have left DeAngelo Malone off of the roster because it is hard to stomach keeping six edge rushers, especially when a few of the defensive linemen can move outside.
However, Malone is still an intriguing player who plays a strong special teams. I think he may defy the numbers game and make the roster.
Dee Alford has had a rough preseason after a bad season last year. He could be off the roster.
Finally, Younghoe Koo keeps his spot because the Falcons can keep Lenny Krieg around as part of the International Player Pathway. Hopefully, he can get his career back on track.