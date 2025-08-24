Falcons final 53-man roster prediction: Matt Ryan's trade compensation holds on

We have reached that exciting time of the year where you can just taste the regular season.

However, this isn't an exciting time for many inside the NFL; instead, this is a time filled with anxiety as 100s of athletes feel their stomach drop anytime they receive a phone call.

Along with 31 other teams, the Atlanta Falcons will have to crush the dreams of many as they trim their roster down the the final 53 before August 26th's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

As we wait for the official one, here is an educated guess at which 53 names will make the roster. Plus, who will get first dibs at the limited practice squad spots.

The final prediction for the Falcons' final 53-man roster

Quarterback (3):

Michael Penix Jr.

Kirk Cousins

Easton Stick

Running back (3):

Bijan Robinson

Tyler Allgeier

Nathan Carter

Wide receiver (7):

Drake London

Darnell Mooney

Ray-Ray McCloud III

KhaDarel Hodge

Casey Washington

Jamal Agnew

Chris Blair

Tight end (3):

Kyle Pitts

Charlie Woerner

Feleipe Franks

Offensive tackle (3):

Jake Matthews

Elijah Wilkinson

Brandon Parker

Kaleb McGary (Proj. IL)

Storm Norton (Proj. IL)

Interior offensive line (5):

Matthew Bergeron

Chris Lindstrom

Ryan Neuzil

Jovaughn Gwyn

Kyle Hinton

Defensive line (6):

David Onyemata

Ruke Orhorhoro

Zach Harrison

Brandon Dorlus

Ta'Quon Graham

Kentavius Street

Edge rusher (6):

Leonard Floyd

Arnold Ebiketie

Jalon Walker

James Pearce Jr.

Bralen Trice

DeAngelo Malone

Linebacker (4):

Kaden Elliss

Troy Andersen

Divine Deablo

JD Bertrand

Cornerback (6):

A.J. Terrell

Mike Hughes

Billy Bowman Jr.

Clark Phillips III

Natrone Brooks

C.J. Henderson

Safety (4):

Jessie Bates III

Xavier Watts

Jordan Fuller

DeMarcco Hellams

Special teams:

Younghoe Koo, Kicker

Bradley Pinion, Punter

Liam McCullough, Long snapper

Practice squad possibilities:

Elijah Dotson or Jashaun Corbin, RB

Jashaun Corbin, RB Nick Nash, WR

Dylan Drummond or David Sills V, WR

David Sills V, WR Jack Nelson, OT

Khalid Kareem, EDGE

LaCale London, DL

Josh Woods, LB

Cobee Bryant, CB

Lamar Jackson, CB

Dee Alford, CB

Lenny Krieg, K (IPP spot)

The Falcons' RB3 competition is an interesting one; all four guys—Nathan Carter, Carlos Washington Jr. (if healthy), Elijah Dotson, and Jashaun Corbin—have a shot at backing up the two stars.

The wide receiver position has been locked down with another strong preseason showing by veteran Chris Blair.

Offensive tackle has become a huge issue with Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton both potentially going on the short-term injured reserve. The coaching staff now must rely on Elijah Wilkinson bumping outside.

The past two predictions have left DeAngelo Malone off of the roster because it is hard to stomach keeping six edge rushers, especially when a few of the defensive linemen can move outside.

However, Malone is still an intriguing player who plays a strong special teams. I think he may defy the numbers game and make the roster.

Dee Alford has had a rough preseason after a bad season last year. He could be off the roster.

Finally, Younghoe Koo keeps his spot because the Falcons can keep Lenny Krieg around as part of the International Player Pathway. Hopefully, he can get his career back on track.

More Falcons news: