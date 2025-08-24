Falcons' biggest winner from the preseason couldn't be clearer

The battle at wide receiver has been a riveting one for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

We all know that Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud III man the starting spots, with Casey Washington, KhaDarel Hodge, and likely Jamal Agnew backing them up.

The fight for the seventh spot has been a tightly contested one. However, Chris Blair has once again secured his future with a strong preseason showing.

Chris Blair cements the Falcons wide receiver position with strong preseason

You always have to respect those players who enter training camp every year as a likely cut candidate, but every year they manage to stick around.

That player is Chris Blair for the Falcons. The fifth-year receiver has put together back-to-back strong preseasons.

Last year, he caught eight passes for 154 yards and no touchdowns. This year, he caught 12 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Blair was responsible for two of the Falcons' four touchdowns in the three games.

Somethin' in the BLAIR 😤



FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/rCAjnBsuy4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 16, 2025

His push to be a depth receiver has been a contested one. He was competing with David Sills V, Dylan Drummond, Nick Nash, Jesse Matthews, and Quincey Skinner Jr., who have all flashed and impressed the coaches.

However, it has become clear that Blair will make the roster. His experience in the league and outstanding preseason give him a leg up on his teammates.

Even with the preseason over, we can't overlook him; while he might be sitting at the bottom of the depth chart come Week 1, the Falcons are fighting through a couple of injuries at the position.

Darnell Mooney has been out for a few weeks, and Ray-Ray McCloud III went down with an injury in practice last week. We don't know their status for Week 1, so Chris Blair could find himself on the field in a big game.

Nonetheless, a strong preseason makes Chris Blair the no-doubt biggest winner in preseason.

