Falcons fans' injury worry immediately extinguished by team executive

Every Atlanta Falcons fan became worried after Darnell Mooney left day one of training camp with an injury.

That only multiplied after learning of the team's decision to sign veteran wide receiver D.J. Chark on Friday afternoon. Everyone quickly demanded an update on Mooney, and that came with a report claiming he will be out for all of training camp.

However, it was hard not to associate Mooney's injury with Chark's quick signing.

But fortunately, Assistant General Manager Kyle Smith stated that they were already working the former Charger out before their starter was injured.

Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith said wide receiver DJ Chark came in for a workout before wide receiver Darnell Mooney even sustained his injury. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) July 26, 2025

Falcons Assistant GM Kyle Smith clears up the overwhelming worry of fans

The Falcons have been looking for more wide receiver depth, despite having one of the strongest units in the National Football League.

D.J. Chark was a great option because he brings size, speed, and physicality. He has also shown he can be a great depth option, notwithstanding last year.

Obviously, we all hope Darnell Mooney will be ready for Week 1. He is too important to lose, especially with a young quarterback entering his first season as the starter.

It sounds like he will be, but nothing is definite.

Looking to add wide receiver depth was smart of the Dirty Birds. They know who their starters will be, but not who would replace either of the two outside guys.

Chark fixes that; he has proven to be a great deep threat, which fits in with Michael Penix Jr.'s top attribute perfectly.

Assuming he makes the final 53-man roster, it will be interesting to see what happens behind him

KhaDarel Hodge is a lock, but who will make it between Jamal Agnew, Casey Washington, Nick Nash, and Chris Blair?

it is shaping up to be a heated battle in training camp and preseason while Darnell Mooney is out.

Hopefully, the Falcons will have their starting trio at receiver in the season opener against the Buccaneers.

