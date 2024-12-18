Falcons build Michael Penix Jr. an elite defense in 4-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Atlanta Falcons are limping to the finish this season, as they needed some extreme luck from a tanking Raiders team to avoid a Desmond Ridder comeback and keep their chances of winning the NFC South alive. The Kirk Cousins/Michael Penix Jr. experiment is causing more controversy with each passing day.

While the offense outside of Cousins has looked quite impressive, and the Falcons already have their backup plan set in stone, Terry Fontenot needs to take a long, hard look at a defense that has not lived up to the hype this season. That unit will once again be the focus of their drafting efforts.

Even though much-ballyhooed picks like Ruke Orhorhoro, the injured Bralen Trice, and Brandon Dorlus have led to a disappointing rookie class, that doesn't mean Atlanta should quit swinging. This 2025 NFL Mock Draft leans exclusively on the defensive side of the ball, making the Falcons a much more well-rounded contender.

Atlanta Falcons 4-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 16: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Falcons are in luck this year, as this draft class is extraordinarily deep at edge rusher and interior defensive line. Scourton may not be the most explosive pass rusher out there, but few 280-pounders have the ability to make offensive linemen's lives hell on the edge quite like he does.

With the best power of any edge rusher in this class, surprisingly refined pass rush technique, and the ability to play the run fairly well, the Second Team All-American projects as a worthy successor to Matt Judon. Even if Raheem Morris doesn't like playing rookies early, Scourton could be a rare exception to that rule.

Round 2, Pick 49: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

AJ Terrell is one of the finest cornerbacks in the NFC, but the lack of depth at that position is so egregious that Kevin King was pulled out of semi-retirement and he's getting significant snaps. With Clark Phillips failing to take a step forward, Hairston may be a natural replacement who gets snaps right away.

The Falcons aren't drafting Hairston for his tackling (which he is bad at right now) or his speed (he's average in this area). They will take him because he's a long-rangy cornerback who can produce turnovers, as he picked off six passes in two seasons. With great recognition skills post-snap and an aggressive mindset, Hairston will be a pro for a long time.

Round 4, Pick 118: Smael Mondon Jr, LB, Georgia

Mondon, a former 5-star recruit, has been overshadowed by teammate and likely LB1 Jalon Walker. That's a shame. Even as a very small linebacker at 225 pounds, Mondon's tremendous athletic ability could be enough to possibly land him a draft selection as high as Day 2. Mondon could be a long-term Troy Andersen replacement.

Mondon has been timed running as fast as 4.46 in the 40-yard dash, and he plays just as aggressively and violently on the field. While the Falcons will need to reign him in a bit so as not to give up a few big plays in coverage, Mondon is an extremely smart player who has shown the ability to play well in a pro-style defense against elite competition.