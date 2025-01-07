Falcons build Michael Penix Jr. an elite defense in 4-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Atlanta Falcons went through another whirlwind season, as starting quarterback Kirk Cousins didn't even make it to the end of the year and the team fell just one game short of snapping the NFC's longest active playoff drought in Raheem Morris' first season.

There are plenty of positives to look at, however. Michael Penix Jr. is showing signs he could be a franchise quarterback, and the Falcons have two of the best young skill position players in the NFC in running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London. The defense needs a few more big playmakers.

This 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft should be exactly what Morris and the Falcons need. They can build one of the best young defenses in the NFC, which should help Penix and the offense vault to the top of the NFC South as they try to end Tampa Bay's reign of terror.

Atlanta Falcons 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 15: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Bralen Trice's ACL injury and the lack of development from other young defensive linemen have vaulted defensive end to the top of their priority list. Williams is, without question, the best run-stuffing edge rusher in a class that has quickly become renowned for its quality at this position.

Williams will need to improve his pass rush production to be considered a truly elite end, but he has more than enough physical tools to accomplish that task. Williams could have the same sort of two-way impact that Rams rookie Jared Verse had during his debut season.

Round 2, Pick 46: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The emergence of Kaden Elliss at linebacker has been quite a pleasant surprise for Atlanta, but they need a younger standout who can come right in and immediately add speed and hard-hitting to a unit that started to fall off in quality as the season progressed onward.

Campbell is a lighter lineman who needs more reps to avoid getting faked out as often as he does, but he is still a premium athlete and sure tackler who can wrap up ball-carries with ease. Campbell may be the best coverage linebacker in this class, which could appeal to the Falcons.

Round 4, Pick 117: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

The cornerback room, as it stands right now, is AJ Terrell and a bunch of question marks. This cornerback class isn't very top-heavy, but players like Strong can be found on Day 3, even as he tries to overcome concerns about his skinny frame and generally poor tackling.

Strong is a ball-hawking corner who is immediately going to make an impact as a turnover generator. With great cover skills and the athleticism needed to kick inside to a nickel role if needed, Strong will have enough talent to avoid getting put in the same doghouse Morris put his rookies in last season.